Cardinals Waive Linebacker Myjai Sanders

Rookie cornerback Garrett Williams is in the middle of his own 21-day practice window and has to be put on the roster no later than next week, so he is one possibility to be put into the team's one open roster spot. There also remains the growing probability quarterback Kyler Murray will be designated to return from the PUP list soon, although Murray too would get up to a 21-day runway before the team would have to put him on the 53-man list.