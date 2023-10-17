Cardinals Waive Linebacker Myjai Sanders

Myjai Sanders had his practice window opened, but now, he needs to find a team
The Cardinals on Tuesday released the linebacker, who technically remained on Injured Reserve after being designated to return last week from his IR stint for a hand injury.
Rookie cornerback Garrett Williams is in the middle of his own 21-day practice window and has to be put on the roster no later than next week, so he is one possibility to be put into the team's one open roster spot. There also remains the growing probability quarterback Kyler Murray will be designated to return from the PUP list soon, although Murray too would get up to a 21-day runway before the team would have to put him on the 53-man list.
Sanders was a third-round pick last year and had three sacks as a rookie. But he fell down the depth chart early in training camp and then hurt his hand. The outside linebacker room is full, with Zaven Collins, Dennis Gardeck, Victor Dimukeje, Cameron Thomas, Jesse Luketa and BJ Ojulari.
Sanders becomes the third 2022 draft pick released by new Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort, joining cornerback Christian Matthew and offensive lineman Lecitus Smith.