Cardinals Release Marco Wilson

He entered the season as the Cardinals' top cornerback, but Marco Wilson is now no longer on the team.

Wilson was released on Tuesday with two games remaining in the season, a steep drop for the former 2021 fourth-round pick who struggled all year in the new defense of coordinator Nick Rallis.

Wilson had not played a defensive snap for four straight games after starting the first 11 games of the season. After a 2022 season in which Wilson gave up a passer rating against of only 77.1 according to Pro Football Reference, Wilson's passer rating against jumped to 136.7 and he was allowing 15.5 yards a completion.

Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis declined to talk about the move, deferring to coach Jonathan Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfort, but said "wish Marco the best."

Wilson had been under contract through next season. He had three interceptions in his time with the Cardinals, all last season.

The Cardinals have been playing veteran Antonio Hamilton and rookie Starling Thomas at starting cornerback recently, with rookie Garrett Williams the slot cornerback. The team still has rookie Kei'Trel Clark as well, although he has not played a defensive snap the last two games.