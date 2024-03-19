 Skip to main content
Cardinals Reportedly Adding Veteran Offensive Lineman

Evan Brown spent last season as Seahawks center

Mar 19, 2024 at 01:19 PM
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals will be adding an offensive linemen, according to multiple reports, when they sign veteran Evan Brown. He is versatile, having started at both center and guard, and should fit in nicely with the group they have. Brown started last season in Seattle as the center after winning the job in training camp, and the previous two years he started a total of 24 games at center and right guard in Detroit after injuries.

Brown is the kind of player GM Monti Ossenfort has been targeting in free agency -- available, not a huge profile, but fills a need. Like last year's Cardinals center Hjalte Froholdt, the Cardinals would now have a pair of players who could start at either center or guard.

(Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon are scheduled to meet the media Wednesday to speak about the first 10 days of the free-agent period.)

Brown will be the ninth outside free agent to sign so far with the Cardinals, and that does not include quarterback Desmond Ridder, who arrived in a trade.

And, while it goes without saying, Brown's arrival, just like tackle Jonah Williams' arrival, would not preclude a pickup on the OL in the draft.

Seattle Seahawks center Evan Brown (63) lines up for a snap during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 19, 2023 in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Ben Liebenberg/AP

