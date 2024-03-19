Cardinals Reportedly Adding Veteran Offensive Lineman

The Cardinals will be adding an offensive linemen, according to multiple reports, when they sign veteran Evan Brown. He is versatile, having started at both center and guard, and should fit in nicely with the group they have. Brown started last season in Seattle as the center after winning the job in training camp, and the previous two years he started a total of 24 games at center and right guard in Detroit after injuries.

Brown is the kind of player GM Monti Ossenfort has been targeting in free agency -- available, not a huge profile, but fills a need. Like last year's Cardinals center Hjalte Froholdt, the Cardinals would now have a pair of players who could start at either center or guard.

(Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon are scheduled to meet the media Wednesday to speak about the first 10 days of the free-agent period.)

Brown will be the ninth outside free agent to sign so far with the Cardinals, and that does not include quarterback Desmond Ridder, who arrived in a trade.