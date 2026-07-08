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Cardinals Roster Reset 2026: Inside Linebacker

Return of the Mack to patrol up front

Jul 08, 2026 at 10:10 AM
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Zach Gershman

azcardinals.com

RR2026.ILB (1)

As the Cardinals head toward training camp, azcardinals.com takes a look at each position on the roster before report day. Next up, inside linebackers.

THE ROOM: Mack Wilson Sr., Cody Simon, Jack Gibbens, Owen Pappoe, Karson Sharar, Austin Keys

WHO COULD SEE THE FIELD ON GAME DAY: Mack Wilson Sr., Cody Simon, Jack Gibbens

The Cardinals desperately missed Mack Wilson Sr. last year when his season prematurely ended. Prior to his ribs injury, Wilson's transition to play-calling linebacker was seamless in Nick Rallis' scheme. He was not used as frequently in a blitzing role. After Wilson was sidelined, Cody Simon was named a starter. He recorded 69 tackles and two TFLs last season. During free agency, the Cardinals brought in Jack Gibbens, who started in the Super Bowl with the Patriots. He'll likely line up next to Wilson, filling a role previously held by Akeem Davis-Gaither.

PLAYER IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Owen Pappoe

Owen Pappoe has been a constant on special teams since he was drafted in 2023. Going into the final year of his contract, he needs to prove he can bring more to the defense. The Cardinals took Karson Sharar in the sixth round this past April, who many project to be a solid special teamer. Unless Pappoe's special teams ability far exceeds Sharar, it'll be a battle to see who can bring more to the defensive unit.

PLAYER TO KEEP AN EYE ON: Cody Simon

They often talk about the jump from the first to second season. In Simon's case, the leap is crucial. He earned tons of playing experience in place of Wilson, which should only serve him well going into year two. Although, with Wilson back in the mix, it'll be fascinating to see in what ways Simon can stand out. Might there be a chance for Simon to compete with Gibbens for the other inside linebacker role? The last time Simon wore No. 0, he had 112 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks during his senior season with Ohio State. The Cardinals would love it if he could have a similar impact.

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