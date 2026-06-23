You've Got Mail: Next Man Up Mentality In Full Effect

What's up people? It's Zach here. Since Darren is out of town, he did his best QB impression and handed off the mailbag to yours truly. The boss is getting a head start on his July 4th plans and enjoying some time away. So I'll have you covered on this edition of the mailbag. There won't be a mailbag next week since the office will be close, however, Craig Grialou will take over on July 7, and Dani Sureck will author it on July 14, so make sure you send in your questions for a future mailbag with at least a first name and last initial.
From Rod R:
"I've watched our division-rival Rams routinely trade their first-round (and other high) draft picks for proven vets, and they're always legitimate contenders for the Super Bowl. On the other hand, teams like the Jets, Browns, and -- I hate to say it -- Cardinals are always drafting near the top but don't seem to get anywhere. And after watching the Knicks just win the NBA Championship without drafting any of their starting 5 players, I'm thinking 'build through the draft' is overrated. What do you think?"
I did not think the first question on the mailbag would be connected to the Knicks and feel like this may be a rib from some of my colleagues because they know I'm not a Knicks fan. Nonetheless, I'll entertain your question. Clearly you can't build a 53-man roster entirely through free agency and trades. It's easier to do so for basketball when rosters are smaller. It's tough for me to say it's overrated because the Spurs were built through the draft with Wemby, Castle, Vassell, Harper, and an undrafted guy in Champagnie. Because of that youth and homegrown talent, it's more likely to see the Spurs back in the Finals. The takeaway I have from the Knicks that can be tied to the Cardinals is the importance of role players emerging as stars. Jalen Brunson was viewed as a second option for a long time. He got his opportunity and he became a star. It seems very similar to Trey McBride and Michael Wilson last year.
From Dale T:
"I had high hopes for Kaleb Proctor. As I understand he had not signed a contract. What happens now? Would the Cardinals offer less money and less time since he is hurt or would they still slot him into what the other fourth-round picks get? Plus is there any good news about him? Maybe it isn't as severe as first thought?"
Dale's question was submitted before Proctor signed his contract on Monday. Unsigned players sign a waiver prior to OTAs guaranteeing their deal even if they get hurt, so nothing is impacted with Proctor's contract. There is no update beyond what Mike LaFleur said, which included that it could be a season-ending meniscus tear.
From Will G:
"Hey Zach, I assume this is going to be in your mailbag. What do you think the running back distribution is going to look like? We all know Love is going to get a lot of work (at least I hope) but what about my man Conner? Is he going to be in the mix since they signed Allgeier?"
This has been the conversation we've had on multiple podcasts and radio shows. Jeremiyah Love made a comment on Monday about not having 30 carries a game because it'd be detriment in the long run. However, you don't draft a running back at No. 3 to not make him your featured back. He will be the guy, just as he has always been. I would expect to see a healthy mix of Tyler Allgeier with James Conner sprinkled in, especially in goal-to-go situations where you need a few dirty yards.
From Mike:
"I'm a long time Cards fan and am looking forward to seeing the first game of the season this year (in person) and have never been to SoFi before. Anything I should know?"
To be honest, I haven't explored SoFi Stadium beyond the bowels of the stadium and the press box. It's a massive stadium which can make it pretty easy to get lost. The roof is not fully enclosed, so a part of the stadium is outdoors. Plus, the roof is transparent, so it might be worth keeping weather in mind. There is also a lake outside the stadium that is a pretty nice location for photos.
From Jim S:
"Are the Cardinals going to draft Sorsby? If he's the real deal, I don't see how they can't make an effort to take him. They don't have anyone. Sorsby would be ahead of Beck. And the other guys aren't the answer. I want to see this team get a QB and I'd rather not wait until next year."
On Tuesday morning, it was reported that the NFL will not be holding the Supplemental Draft this summer, so Brendan Sorsby won't be able to enter the league until the 2027 NFL Draft. Prior to this announcement, I think it is fair to say that like any other prospect, I'm sure the Cardinals did their research to learn about Brendan Sorsby. I'm sure the scouts had a head start with their evaluation in case Sorsby would have entered the draft this past April. He might be the real deal athletically, but considering the NFL is a league with gambling everywhere, is he personally and professionally prepared to take that jump? How would his arrival impact a locker room? There is a major risk by taking him for those reasons. Those questions will now be put on hold.
From Pascal P:
"Thank you as always for the mailbag, two questions for me. We see every year the NFL release the strength of schedule ranking. Statistics seem to show that the teams with the hardest schedules rarely have a winning season. Does this ranking have any influence on the front office or the coaching staff? Also, we have for now two veteran QBs with a similar record and a rookie competing. If Carson Beck develops as the Cardinals hope will they still keep the two veterans? Will Jacoby Brissett have an advantage considering he led this team last year or will Gardner Minshew have the lead considering Brissett's inability to win and his contract discontent?"
1 - You take everything into account, but I don't think strength of schedule has any influence on the front office or coaching staff. The Cardinals play in arguably the toughest division in the league. Automatically, the strength of schedule is going to be high. I think if there is one reason a front office might focus on strength of schedule is because it is a tiebreaker for determining the draft order.
2 – It doesn't hurt to have veterans in the room. Teams typically keep three quarterbacks in the building. Often times you will see two quarterbacks on the active roster and one on the practice squad or all three on the 53. Could they part with one of them via trade? There are tons of factors before that becomes a scenario.
3 – LaFleur did not name any quarterback a starter going into camp. I'd anticipate Brissett has the edge because of his connection with the offensive weapons, but would not be shocked if Minshew is the one taking QB1 reps at the start of camp because he has been doing so since OTAs began.
From Ray M:
"I am all in with Andy Hilton's frustration in last week's mailbag on our rookie DL getting injured before the season. With three years in a row now I have concluded it must be some sort of curse that has been put on the Cardinals. Some bad juju for drafted DL. Do you have any insight into what brought on this curse? Kaleb Proctor had not signed his rookie contract before the injury but by signing a waiver he will still get a standard rookie contract. My understanding there are essential standard contracts based on where a player is drafted. With both Proctor and Carson Beck unsigned what contact nuances are negotiable in a rookie contract? Last question, if we draft a DL next year what are your thoughts on the best sacrifice to break the curse goat or chicken?"
Maybe we could hire Danhausen from the WWE to lift whatever curse there might be (that was a joke and mostly intended to see if WWE fan Craig Grialou is actually reading this) … it seemed to have helped the Knicks. Not much can be negotiated in a rookie contract because it is a fixed compensation pool based on when they are drafted. The one thing that was different was in 2025 when some second-round picks received fully guaranteed contracts, which had not occurred before. I have an opinion on the sacrifice, but I'll save the goat vs chicken debate for the comment section.