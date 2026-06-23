You've Got Mail: Next Man Up Mentality In Full Effect

"I've watched our division-rival Rams routinely trade their first-round (and other high) draft picks for proven vets, and they're always legitimate contenders for the Super Bowl. On the other hand, teams like the Jets, Browns, and -- I hate to say it -- Cardinals are always drafting near the top but don't seem to get anywhere. And after watching the Knicks just win the NBA Championship without drafting any of their starting 5 players, I'm thinking 'build through the draft' is overrated. What do you think?"

I did not think the first question on the mailbag would be connected to the Knicks and feel like this may be a rib from some of my colleagues because they know I'm not a Knicks fan. Nonetheless, I'll entertain your question. Clearly you can't build a 53-man roster entirely through free agency and trades. It's easier to do so for basketball when rosters are smaller. It's tough for me to say it's overrated because the Spurs were built through the draft with Wemby, Castle, Vassell, Harper, and an undrafted guy in Champagnie. Because of that youth and homegrown talent, it's more likely to see the Spurs back in the Finals. The takeaway I have from the Knicks that can be tied to the Cardinals is the importance of role players emerging as stars. Jalen Brunson was viewed as a second option for a long time. He got his opportunity and he became a star. It seems very similar to Trey McBride and Michael Wilson last year.