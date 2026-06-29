Former Cardinals Running Back Chris Johnson Reveals Lou Gehrig's Disease Diagnosis

Chris Johnson, who finished his 10-year NFL career with three seasons with the Cardinals, revealed he has ALS — Lou Gehrig's disease.

The news came out during an interview on Monday morning on "Good Morning America." The disease has already progressed to the point where Johnson "spoke" in the interview by using his eyes to choose his words on a computer screen with a device generating speech (based on recordings of his own voice) for the conversation.

"I want people to know I'm still me," the 40-year-old Johnson said.

"If sharing my story helps even one person get diagnosed sooner, inspires more research or gives another family hope, then it's worth it."

Johnson said he noticed a weakness in his hand just last year, leading to his ALS diagnosis. He had no family history. There is no cure.

Johnson was signed to the Cardinals in 2015 and became part of a dangerous three-headed running back machine for coach Bruce Arians along with rookie David Johnson and Andre Ellington.

Johnson rushed for 814 yards that season on 196 carries, helping the Cardinals reach the NFC Championship game.

He appeared in eight more games in 2016 and 2017 for the Cardinals before retiring.