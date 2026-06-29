From College To Pros, Harrison Wallace III, Wydett Williams Jr. Fight Together

While it's tough in June to pencil in which of the seven undrafted rookies can make the active roster, the blueprint is there. Since GM Monti Ossenfort came to town, an undrafted rookie has made the initial 53-man roster in each season. In 2023 it was Emari Demercado and Starling Thomas V (the latter of whom was picked up off waivers after Detroit first signed him). In 2024 it was Xavier Weaver, and last season, it was Josh Fryar.

At his penultimate press conference before the team broke camp for the summer, coach Mike LaFleur had said he was impressed with the maturity of the team, highlighting that 77 of the 91 rostered players have spent time in the league. For Williams, he has leaned on the wisdom and teachings from Budda Baker, while Wallace has watched the way Michael Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Kendrick Bourne conduct themselves in the wide receiver room.

"All the greats from college come to the NFL, but I use them to make myself better every day because those are three great guys that have done a lot of great things," Wallace said. "I can definitely tell a difference."

There are familiar faces that the duo can turn towards for guidance. While Ohio State has the most representation with six alums on the Cardinals, Ole Miss is second with five. Three from the 2026 rookie class, last year's first-round pick Walter Nolen III, and recently acquired tight end Kenny Yeboah.

The connections between the rookie class is starting to become clear as they build those relationships. Last week, the rookies attended the Diamondbacks game. On the field, Carson Beck threw up the "U" to honor his alma mater. In the suite afterwards, Williams and Beck were bantering as they talked about Miami's win over Ole Miss at the Fiesta Bowl.

The day after the D-Backs outing, the rookies visited State Farm Stadium to get the lay of the land. It was the first time the Ole Miss players had been in the building where their season came to an end.

The thought of returning to the grass at State Farm Stadium has floated through their minds since their signings.