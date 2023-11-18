Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Sign Andre Baccellia To Active Roster

Michael Wilson appeared on injury report Friday

Nov 18, 2023
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Wide receiver Andre Baccellia returns a kick against the Ravens in a recent game.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Wide receiver Andre Baccellia returns a kick against the Ravens in a recent game.

HOUSTON -- The Cardinals are again promoting Andre Baccellia to the active roster from the practice squad.

It comes after fellow wide receiver Michael Wilson was added to the injury report on Friday with a shoulder issue. If Greg Dortch is elevated into more of a pass-catching role, Baccellia can fill in as a return man or elsewhere on special teams.

To make room on the roster, the Cardinals release safety Qwuantrezz Knight.

The team also made two practice-squad elevations: defensive lineman Phil Hoskins and running back Tony Jones. Hoskins is needed with Jonathan Ledbetter sidelined. Jones comes in with Emari Demercado down, although there is a chance newcomer Michael Carter could also get a chance to play.

