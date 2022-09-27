Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Sign Jesse Luketa From Practice Squad, Cut Deionte Thompson

Safety had been top backup behind Baker, Jalen Thompson

Sep 27, 2022 at 01:05 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals have signed linebacker Jesse Luketa, one of their seventh-round picks, to the active roster.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals have signed linebacker Jesse Luketa, one of their seventh-round picks, to the active roster.

The Cardinals made a somewhat surprising roster move on Tuesday, releasing veteran safety Deionte Thompson.

The team promoted rookie outside linebacker Jesse Luketa from the practice squad to take his spot on the roster.

Thompson was the team's top backup safety behind starters Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson, but mainly played special teams. Deionte Thompson was the up man in punt protection on Sunday when he couldn't hold off the Rams' Michael Hoecht, who managed to get a hand on Andy Lee's first punt of the game for a partial block. The play set up the Rams at the Cardinals' 35-yard line, aiding an early field goal.

Luketa was drafted as a potential special teams ace. The Cardinals also know they have linebacker Isaiah Simmons who can work at safety. Safety Charles Washington, who has been on Injured Reserve with a chest injury, is also eligible to come off IR as early as next week.

The Cardinals also could be down another receiver this week after A.J. Green suffered a bone bruise in his knee.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Elevate Jace Whittaker, Andre Baccellia Against Rams

Practice-squad callups each played roles in Raiders win

news

Cardinals Re-Sign Devon Kennard To Active Roster

Linebacker had been on practice squad

news

Cardinals Elevate Devon Kennard, Jace Whittaker For Raiders

Team hopeful for return of Watt, Pugh

news

Cardinals Bring Back Max Garcia, Place Cody Ford On IR

Kennard elevated, Guidry released in flurry of roster moves

news

Colt McCoy Placed On IR; Cardinals Promote Trace McSorley

Team brings back Guarantano to practice squad

news

Cardinals Re-Sign Aaron Brewer; Place Antonio Hamilton On NFI

Kennard back with practice squad; Wesley, Washington on injured reserve

news

Cardinals Sign Linebacker Nick Vigil To One-Year Deal

Potential replacement of Hicks for the roster

news

Cardinals Agree With Linebacker Ezekiel Turner On New Contract

Special teams ace remains on a one-year deal

news

Cardinals Sign Long Snapper Aaron Brewer, Keep Andy Lee

Special teams stay stable with returns

news

Maxx Williams Returns To Cardinals To Complete Tight End Duo

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is released

news

Cardinals Keep An Edge Rusher With Deal For Dennis Gardeck

Special teams captain remains after agreeing to 3-year deal

Advertising