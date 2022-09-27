Cardinals Sign Jesse Luketa From Practice Squad, Cut Deionte Thompson

The Cardinals made a somewhat surprising roster move on Tuesday, releasing veteran safety Deionte Thompson.

The team promoted rookie outside linebacker Jesse Luketa from the practice squad to take his spot on the roster.

Thompson was the team's top backup safety behind starters Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson, but mainly played special teams. Deionte Thompson was the up man in punt protection on Sunday when he couldn't hold off the Rams' Michael Hoecht, who managed to get a hand on Andy Lee's first punt of the game for a partial block. The play set up the Rams at the Cardinals' 35-yard line, aiding an early field goal.

Luketa was drafted as a potential special teams ace. The Cardinals also know they have linebacker Isaiah Simmons who can work at safety. Safety Charles Washington, who has been on Injured Reserve with a chest injury, is also eligible to come off IR as early as next week.