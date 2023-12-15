Cardinals Sign Tyreke Smith Off Seahawks Practice Squad

As the Cardinals were warming up on Friday at practice ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, coach Jonathan Gannon walked across the field to shake the hand of the newest Cardinal, Tyreke Smith.

Smith was signed to the Cardinals 53-man roster on Friday after spending majority of the 2023 season on the Seahawks practice squad. General manager Monti Ossenfort told the media that the plan is to get the linebacker up to speed so that he can be ready for next week.

The move fills one of two open roster spots.

As coach Rob Rodriguez was coaching up the unit, Smith stood by observing. Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis likes to rotate his edge pass rushers, although Smith is now the seventh outside linebacker on the roster.