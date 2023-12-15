Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Sign Tyreke Smith Off Seahawks Practice Squad

Team fills one of open roster spots with potential edge depth

Dec 15, 2023 at 11:34 AM
2023_TC_0803ce_0851
Zach Gershman
The Cardinals have signed outside linebacker Tyreke Smith as potential long-term depth.
Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The Cardinals have signed outside linebacker Tyreke Smith as potential long-term depth.

As the Cardinals were warming up on Friday at practice ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, coach Jonathan Gannon walked across the field to shake the hand of the newest Cardinal, Tyreke Smith.

Smith was signed to the Cardinals 53-man roster on Friday after spending majority of the 2023 season on the Seahawks practice squad. General manager Monti Ossenfort told the media that the plan is to get the linebacker up to speed so that he can be ready for next week.

The move fills one of two open roster spots. 

As coach Rob Rodriguez was coaching up the unit, Smith stood by observing. Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis likes to rotate his edge pass rushers, although Smith is now the seventh outside linebacker on the roster. 

Drafted out of Ohio State in the fifth round last season, Smith has only played in one regular season game this season after being elevated from the Seahawks practice squad. He spent his rookie season on Injured Reserve.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Open Practice Window For Bobby Price

Cornerback has been on IR since getting hurt in Cleveland
news

Cardinals Promote Naquan Jones To Roster

Defensive lineman had played 32 games for the Titans in two-plus season
news

Cardinals Release Zach Ertz

Tight end had been on IR as McBride blossoms
news

Cardinals Designate Elijah Wilkinson To Return From IR

Left guard has practice window opened before Steelers game
news

Cardinals Release Keaontay Ingram

With addition of Michael Carter team makes move at running back
news

Cardinals Place Leki Fotu On Injured Reserve

White officially goes on IR; Stille put on active roster
news

Kyzir White Headed To Injured Reserve For Cardinals

Linebacker had played every snap on defense
news

Cardinals Sign Andre Baccellia To Active Roster

Michael Wilson appeared on injury report Friday
news

Cardinals Claim Michael Carter Off Waivers

Team adds veteran running back from New York Jets
news

Cardinals Activate James Conner To Roster From IR

RB Tony Jones brought back to practice squad to play Sunday
news

Cardinals Open Practice Window For James Conner

Running back is averaging 5.4 yards a carry this season
Advertising