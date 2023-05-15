Cardinals Sign Veteran Punter Matt Haack

The Cardinals looked at two punters at rookie minicamp over the weekend on a tryout basis, as the team tries to find someone to take the spot last manned by Andy Lee.

One of them, veteran Matt Haack, did enough to earn a one-year contract on Monday, joining Nolan Cooney on the roster in the competition for the job.

"We just want to get our eyes on some guys live," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said of the punters brought in. "The roster with (GM) Monti (Ossenfort), it's awesome to hear him talking about it. It's an ever-evolving thing."

The Cardinals also released kicker Elliott Fry, linebacker Blake Lynch and defensive lineman Manny Jones.

Unlike Cooney, Haack has significant experience. The Arizona State product has punted for the Dolphins, Bills and Colts the last six seasons, averaging 44.5 yards a boot with a net of 39.9. Last season in Indianapolis, Haack averaged 44.8 yards a punt with a 40.6 net.