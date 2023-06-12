Cardinals Sign Wide Receiver Brandon Smith

Size clearly matters to the Cardinals, both in the cornerbacks they have been signing and their wide receivers.

The team signed 6-foot-2 wide receiver Brandon Smith on Monday, releasing wide receiver Auden Tate to make room on the roster. Smith made eight catches for 118 yards and a touchdown in four XFL games with D.C. after spending the last two seasons on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad.

Resetting the wide receiving corps since the release of DeAndre Hopkins, veterans Hollywood Brown, Rondale Moore, Zach Pascal and Greg Dortch are atop the depth chart, along with third-round rookie Michael Wilson. Smith joins a second group with Andre Baccellia, Javon Wims, and rookies Daniel Arias and Brian Cobbs.