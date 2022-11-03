Cardinals Understanding Life Filled With 'Hard Knocks'

Kliff Kingsbury was clear. He doesn't think he'll be watching any of the Hard Knocks In Season episodes that begin next week featuring his team.

And it's not just because the Cardinals coach figures he'll already have lived everything.

"I hate watching myself do anything, so I won't watch it, but I am excited for fans to see the type of people we have," Kingsbury said. "I know they do some behind the scenes with families and origin stories and things like that. We have some great stories on our team."

The cameras have been around for weeks, but it's all ramping up now. The first episode debuts Nov. 9, based around this week's Seahawks game and the prep going into it.

Kyler Murray called the experience "fun" and that the cameras hadn't bothered him. It was funny on Wednesday when the AP's David Brandt asked Murray -- having been in the spotlight most of his life -- felt he had changed with cameras around. As Brandt asked the question, an NFL Films cameraman was just off Brandt's shoulder, chronicling Kyler talking about that very thing.