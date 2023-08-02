Cardinals Update Turf And Lights In Tempe Bubble

The Cardinals have a different training camp schedule this season, leaving their base of State Farm Stadium earlier than ever -- staying in Glendale only through the first preseason game -- because they are going to have a week of work at the Dignity Health Training Center in Tempe prior to their week in Minnesota.

It'll still be hot. And while the roster is too big in the preseason to hold the entirety of practice in the team's practice bubble, there will be work in there -- and the Cardinals have made upgrades to prepare for that time.

The Cardinals, who have had the practice bubble since 2013, recently installed new turf and a new lighting system as part of ongoing upgrades around the facility.