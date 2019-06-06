Cardinals Utilizing The Top Spot In The Waiver Order

Steve Keim has long been churning the roster. It was one of the things he thought most important when he became GM back in 2013, to have the flexibility to constantly bring in new players in spots 51-53 if needed to see if improvements could be made. And as noted before, that notion is aided with the Cardinals dropping to the worst record in the NFL late last season. That gave them first dibs on every player put on waivers. Keim has made use of that ability to get anyone the Cards want, knowing no other team can trump them. They did it again Thursday.