Cardinals Utilizing The Top Spot In The Waiver Order

Jun 06, 2019 at 02:30 PM

Steve Keim has long been churning the roster. It was one of the things he thought most important when he became GM back in 2013, to have the flexibility to constantly bring in new players in spots 51-53 if needed to see if improvements could be made. And as noted before, that notion is aided with the Cardinals dropping to the worst record in the NFL late last season. That gave them first dibs on every player put on waivers. Keim has made use of that ability to get anyone the Cards want, knowing no other team can trump them. They did it again Thursday.

The list of waiver claims since reaching No. 1 in the order:

  • WR Pharoh Cooper (Rams)
  • S D.J. Swearinger (Redskins)
  • LB Tanner Vallejo (Browns)
  • LB Pita Taumoepenu (49ers)
  • T Desmond Harrison (Browns)

The part that helps the Cards the most is that they'll hang on to the top spot in the claiming order until Week 3 of the 2019 regular season, giving them continued ample chances to add to the roster with whomever is on the waiver wire. That doesn't mean every player who is cut -- a vested veteran (four accrued seasons or more) becomes an unrestricted free agent -- is in the queue. But those out there, the Cardinals can take a flier as long as they are willing to absorb the player's current contract. Usually, it's worth a look-see.

