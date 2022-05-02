Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Charles Washington Returns To Cardinals

Special teamer/safety comes back on a one-year deal

May 02, 2022 at 10:54 AM
Darren Urban

Charles Washington appeared in seven games last season for the Cardinals.
With the draft done and the roster near set for the offseason, the Cardinals made another signing to bring back one of their own, retaining safety Charles Washington on a one-year deal on Monday.

Washington missed much of 2021 with a hamstring injury, but when healthy remained an important cog on the special teams units.

In only seven games last season, Washington played 119 total special team snaps.

The Cardinals now have six safeties on the roster: starters Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson, Washington, Deionte Thompson, James Wiggins and Javon Hagan.

The team began Phase 2 of the offseason program Monday. The rookie minicamp is in two weeks.

