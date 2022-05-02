Charles Washington Returns To Cardinals

With the draft done and the roster near set for the offseason, the Cardinals made another signing to bring back one of their own, retaining safety Charles Washington on a one-year deal on Monday.
Washington missed much of 2021 with a hamstring injury, but when healthy remained an important cog on the special teams units.
In only seven games last season, Washington played 119 total special team snaps.
The Cardinals now have six safeties on the roster: starters Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson, Washington, Deionte Thompson, James Wiggins and Javon Hagan.
The team began Phase 2 of the offseason program Monday. The rookie minicamp is in two weeks.