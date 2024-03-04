 Skip to main content
Free Agent Primer 2024: Cornerback

Centered around youth, CB room will seek veteran help

Mar 04, 2024 at 09:32 AM
Zach Gershman
After finishing his first season as a head coach with a 4-13 record, Jonathan Gannon said that while he was pleased with the teams’ fight, it simply wasn’t good enough. Now that those in the locker room and throughout the league have an idea how a Gannon-Monti Ossenfort regime operates, they'll look to build a playoff contender through free agency and the draft. The new league year begins on March 13, and with that comes free agency. Here's the seventh of 11 position breakdowns.

Free Agent primer schedule: CB March 4; RB March 5; S March 6; TE March 7; OLB March 8

Other free agent primers: DL, OL, QB, ILB, ST, WR

Cap hit of players under contract for 2024 (via OverTheCap.com): Garrett Williams ($1,280,666), Michael Ojemudia ($1,055,000), Darren Hall ($985,000), Kei'Trel Clark ($967,150), Starling Thomas V ($915,000) Divaad Wilson ($915,000), Quavian White ($795,000)

Scheduled free agents: Antonio Hamilton, Bobby Price, Rashad Fenton

Need: High

Analysis: All positions will have Jonathan Gannon's attention, but it's no secret that cornerback will mean a little more for the former defensive back. Rookies stepped up this season, but the lack of experience didn't help a defense that was already decimated with injuries. Antonio Hamilton was the lone veteran in the room, especially after the release of Marco Wilson. After that, Garrett Williams, Kei'Trel Clark, and Starling Thomas, all first-year players, saw the field the most.

If there's a silver lining when examining the position it's the experience the young cornerbacks received early in their NFL careers. The speed of the game won't be as fast next year and they'll have plenty of tape to evaluate throughout the offseason.

A few teams around the league have already or reportedly will place the franchise tag on their top cornerbacks, but if a veteran cornerback hits the market, Monti Ossenfort and Gannon will likely look to make a call. Draft prospects will also be on their mind.

Notable past free agent cornerback signings: Robert Alford (2019); Bené Benwikere (2018); Tramon Williams (2017); Antonio Cromartie (2014); Jerraud Powers (2013); Antoine Cason (2013); William Gay (2012); Bryant McFadden (2009); Roderick Hood (2007); Ralph Brown (2007); David Macklin (2004); Duane Starks (2002).

PHOTOS: Top Scheduled Cornerback Free Agents

A look at some of the top cornerbacks across the NFL who are scheduled to become free agents in mid-March

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson advances his interception of a Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's pass as wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown watches during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
1 / 10

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) gestures as he runs onto the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
2 / 10

Doug Murray/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (22) lines up against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
3 / 10

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (0) defends during their NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
4 / 10

Wade Payne/Copyright 2023
Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) breaks up a pass intended in the end zone for New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
5 / 10

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore (21) defends during an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
6 / 10

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (1) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 29-10. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
7 / 10

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) defends during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
8 / 10

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) drops into coverage during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
9 / 10

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans cornerback Steven Nelson (21) intercepts a pass in the fourth quarter for a touchdown against Cleveland Browns of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)
10 / 10

Maria Lysaker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
