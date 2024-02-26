 Skip to main content
Free Agent Primer 2024: Wide Receivers

Will No. 2 remain WR1 or take Hollywood spotlight elsewhere?

Feb 26, 2024 at 09:30 AM
Zach Gershman
After finishing his first season as a head coach with a 4-13 record, Jonathan Gannon said that while he was pleased with the teams’ fight, it simply wasn’t good enough. Now that those in the locker room and throughout the league have an idea how a Gannon-Monti Ossenfort regime operates, they'll look to build a playoff contender through free agency and the draft. The new league year begins on March 13, and with that comes free agency. Here's the sixth of 11 position breakdowns.

Free Agent primer schedule: WR Feb. 26; CB March 4; RB March 5; S March 6; TE March 7, OLB March 8

Other free agent primers: DL, OL, QB, ILB, ST

Cap hit of players under contract for 2024 (via OverTheCap.com): Zach Pascal ($2,670,000), Rondale Moore ($2,203,172), Michael Wilson ($1,213,514), Dan Chisena ($1,055,000), Jeff Smith ($1,055,000), Andre Baccellia ($985,000), Daniel Arias ($795,000), Kaden Davis ($795,000)

Scheduled free agents: Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch (ERFA)

Need: High

Analysis: Throughout the entire 2023 season, the wide receiver room faced tons of scrutiny after not being able to generate many explosive plays. Yes, there were three different quarterbacks, but the unit as a whole struggled to click with whomever was QB.

Hollywood Brown, scheduled to become a free agent, came to the Valley with hopes of excelling as the Cardinals' top wide receiver. Injuries limited him, but when healthy, he has shown he's capable of delivering on the gridiron. Brown has said that he'd like to return to the team if they can come to an agreement.

Beyond Brown, Greg Dortch and Michael Wilson both flashed, with Rondale Moore having a highlight moment every now and then. Overall though, the Cardinals could use a No.1 wide receiver who can go up and make a big-time play and/or somebody who could compliment Brown.

There are free agent options that can mesh well into the room, and there also appears to be a loaded draft class with plenty of talented wide receivers on the board.

Notable past free agent wide receiver signings: A.J. Green (2021); Brice Butler (2018); Ted Ginn (2014); Sean Morey (2007).

