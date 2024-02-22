 Skip to main content
Free Agent Primer 2024: Quarterback

The Cardinals have their guy, but who might join Murray and Tune?

Feb 22, 2024 at 11:21 AM
Zach Gershman
After finishing his first season as a head coach with a 4-13 record, Jonathan Gannon said that while he was pleased with the teams’ fight, it simply wasn’t good enough. Now that those in the locker room and throughout the league have an idea how a Gannon-Monti Ossenfort regime operates, they'll look to build a playoff contender through free agency and the draft. The new league year begins on March 13, and with that comes free agency. Here's the third of 11 position breakdowns.

Free Agent primer schedule: QB Feb. 22; ILB Feb. 23; ST Feb. 24; WR Feb. 26; CB March 4; RB March 5; S March 6; TE March 7, OLB March 8

Other free-agent primers: DL, OL

Cap hit of players under contract for 2024 (via OverTheCap.com): Kyler Murray ($51,407,000), Clayton Tune ($1,002,656)

Need: Medium

Analysis: Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort left no doubts that Kyler Murray is the Cardinals' franchise quarterback. When Murray returned in Week 10 against the Falcons, it was as if a second season began for the Cardinals offense. There was a spark within the offense and Murray's trust in tight end Trey McBride allowed him to emerge as one of the league's rising stars. In eight games, Murray passed for 1,799 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Clayton Tune was the Cardinals fifth-round selection in the 2023 draft. His lone start in Cleveland didn't go well, but he was used in a few different short yardage packages throughout the season.

Gannon has said that he likes to have at least three quarterbacks on the roster, at least two that are suited up on game day. Jeff Driskel was on the Cardinals practice squad for a majority of the 2023 season before he was signed by the Browns ahead of the season finale. 

Most of the quarterbacks scheduled to hit free agency have served as backups.

Notable past free agent quarterback signings: Brett Hundley (2019); Sam Bradford (2018); Mike Glennon (2018); Blaine Gabbert (2017); Drew Stanton (2013); Derek Anderson (2010); Kurt Warner (2005); Shaun King (2004); Boomer Esiason (1996); Jim McMahon (1994); Steve Beuerlein (1993).

PHOTOS: Top Scheduled Quarterback Free Agents

A look at some of the top quarterbacks across the NFL who are scheduled to become free agents in mid-March

Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield calls a play before taking the snap against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield calls a play before taking the snap against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 3, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 3, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rolls out of the pocket against the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rolls out of the pocket against the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) turns to hand the ball off to running back Derrick Henry (22) during their NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) turns to hand the ball off to running back Derrick Henry (22) during their NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) scrambles against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) scrambles against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) makes a pass during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, January 7, 2024 in Santa Clara, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) makes a pass during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, January 7, 2024 in Santa Clara, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) throws a pass as Houston Texans linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) closes in during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) throws a pass as Houston Texans linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) closes in during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

