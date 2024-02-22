Free Agent Primer 2024: Quarterback

After finishing his first season as a head coach with a 4-13 record, Jonathan Gannon said that while he was pleased with the teams’ fight, it simply wasn’t good enough. Now that those in the locker room and throughout the league have an idea how a Gannon-Monti Ossenfort regime operates, they'll look to build a playoff contender through free agency and the draft. The new league year begins on March 13, and with that comes free agency. Here's the third of 11 position breakdowns.

Cap hit of players under contract for 2024 (via OverTheCap.com): Kyler Murray ($51,407,000), Clayton Tune ($1,002,656)

Need: Medium

Analysis: Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort left no doubts that Kyler Murray is the Cardinals' franchise quarterback. When Murray returned in Week 10 against the Falcons, it was as if a second season began for the Cardinals offense. There was a spark within the offense and Murray's trust in tight end Trey McBride allowed him to emerge as one of the league's rising stars. In eight games, Murray passed for 1,799 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Clayton Tune was the Cardinals fifth-round selection in the 2023 draft. His lone start in Cleveland didn't go well, but he was used in a few different short yardage packages throughout the season.

Gannon has said that he likes to have at least three quarterbacks on the roster, at least two that are suited up on game day. Jeff Driskel was on the Cardinals practice squad for a majority of the 2023 season before he was signed by the Browns ahead of the season finale.

Most of the quarterbacks scheduled to hit free agency have served as backups.