 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Free Agent Primer 2024: Offensive Line

Left tackle in question after Humphries injury; Cardinals morphed into top running team

Feb 21, 2024 at 11:08 AM
2023_TC_0803ce_0851
Zach Gershman
Primer.OL.2

After finishing his first season as a head coach with a 4-13 record, Jonathan Gannon said that while he was pleased with the teams’ fight, it simply wasn’t good enough. Now that those in the locker room and throughout the league have an idea how a Gannon-Monti Ossenfort regime operates, they'll look to build a playoff contender through free agency and the draft. The new league year begins on March 13, and with that comes free agency. Here's the second of 11 position breakdowns.

Free Agent primer schedule: OL Feb. 21; QB Feb. 22; ILB Feb. 23; ST Feb. 24; WR Feb. 26; CB March 4; RB March 5; S March 6; TE March 7, OLB March 8

Other free-agent primers: DL

Cap hit of players under contract for 2024 (via OverTheCap.com): LT D.J. Humphries ($22,876,666), RT Paris Johnson Jr. ($6,375,599), RG Will Hernandez ($5,325,000), C Hjalte Froholdt ($3,785,000), T Kelvin Beachum ($2,577,500), T Dennis Daley ($1,775,000), C Jon Gaines ($1,098,060), G Jackson Barton ($985,000) G Carter O'Donnell ($915,000), OL Marquis Hayes ($795,000), OL Austen Pleasants ($795,000)

Scheduled free agents: LG Elijah Wilkinson, LG Trystan Colon, C Keith Ismael, C Pat Elflein

Need: High

Analysis: While the offensive line might not appear on the stat sheet, any time a running back can rush for 1,040 yards in just 13 games a considerable amount of credit has to be given towards the big guys on the line. The Cardinals finished third in the league running the ball, rushing for nearly 140 yards per game.

How the left side of the Cardinals offensive line is crafted will be intriguing as the offseason rolls on.

Until he was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury, Elijah Wilkinson was the Cardinals starting left guard. When he returned, there was a revolving door at the position between Wilkinson, Trystan Colon and Carter O'Donnell. Colon and Wilkinson are scheduled free agents.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries tore his ACL in Week 17 against the Eagles. Humphries is expected to be out a large part of the 2024 season, and the Cardinals will be tasked with the decision of what to do there. Flip Paris Johnson Jr. from right tackle to left tackle? Keep Kelvin Beachum at the bookend until Humphries is healthy? Or find one in free agency?

The draft is also an intriguing option, with tackle seen as one of the deepest positions this year.

Notable past free agent offensive lineman signings: Froholdt (2023), Hernandez (2022), Beachum (2020); Justin Pugh (2018); Andre Smith (2018); Alex Boone (2017); Earl Watford (2017); Evan Mathis (2016); Mike Iupati (2015); A.Q. Shipley (2015); Jared Veldheer (2014); Ted Larsen (2014); Eric Winston (2013); Adam Snyder (2012); Daryn Colledge (2011); Rex Hadnot (2010); Mike Gandy (2007); Al Johnson (2007); Milford Brown (2006); Oliver Ross (2005); Pete Kendall (2001); Mike Gruttadauria (2000); Lester Holmes (1998); Lomas Brown (1996).

PHOTOS: Top Scheduled Offensive Line Free Agents

A look at some of the top offensive linemen across the NFL who are scheduled to become free agents in mid-March

New England Patriots guard Mike Onwenu (71) battles with New York Jets linebacker Bryce Huff (47) during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)
1 / 10

New England Patriots guard Mike Onwenu (71) battles with New York Jets linebacker Bryce Huff (47) during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Greg M. Cooper/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) under guard Connor Williams (58) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
2 / 10

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) under guard Connor Williams (58) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz (63) protects the pocket during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Dallas, Texas (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
3 / 10

Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz (63) protects the pocket during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Dallas, Texas (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (98) rushes against Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Robert Hunt (68) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
4 / 10

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (98) rushes against Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Robert Hunt (68) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith (77) in action against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)
5 / 10

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith (77) in action against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Maria Lysaker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) blocks against Los Angeles Rams guard Kevin Dotson (69)during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
6 / 10

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) blocks against Los Angeles Rams guard Kevin Dotson (69)during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Donovan Smith (79) in action during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Baltimore, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
7 / 10

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Donovan Smith (79) in action during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Baltimore, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler (70) gesture before the snap during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Baltimore, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
8 / 10

Baltimore Ravens guard Kevin Zeitler (70) gesture before the snap during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Baltimore, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) attacks the block of New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) during an NFL football game on Monday, Nov. 06, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
9 / 10

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) attacks the block of New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) during an NFL football game on Monday, Nov. 06, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings guard Dalton Risner (66) blocks during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
10 / 10

Minnesota Vikings guard Dalton Risner (66) blocks during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Free Agent Primer 2024: Quarterback

The Cardinals have their guy, but who might join Murray and Tune?
news

Free Agent Primer 2024: Defensive Line

Big change possible with improvement needed, multiple free agents scheduled
Advertising