Free Agent Primer 2024: Defensive Line

Big change possible with improvement needed, multiple free agents scheduled

Feb 20, 2024 at 08:57 AM
Zach Gershman
After finishing his first season as a head coach with a 4-13 record, Jonathan Gannon said that while he was pleased with the teams’ fight, it simply wasn’t good enough. Now that those in the locker room and throughout the league have an idea how a Gannon-Monti Ossenfort regime operates, they'll look to build a playoff contender through free agency and the draft. The new league year begins on March 13, and with that comes free agency. Here's the first of 11 position breakdowns.

Free Agent primer schedule: DL Feb. 20; OL Feb. 21; QB Feb. 22; ILB Feb. 23; ST Feb. 24; WR Feb. 26; CB March 4; RB March 5; S March 6; TE March 7, OLB March 8

Cap hit of players under contract for 2024 (via OverTheCap.com): DE Dante Stills ($948,333), DT Ben Stille ($985,000), DE Phil Hoskins ($1.05 million), NT Roy Lopez ($1.05 million), DE Naquan Jones ($1.05 million)

Scheduled free agents: DE Carlos Watkins, DE L.J. Collier, DT Leki Fotu, DT Jonathan Ledbetter (RFA)

Need: High

Analysis: The Cardinals finished the season last in run defense, allowing over 143 yards a game. The play on the field wasn't what Gannon had hoped for, but injuries played a factor.

Dante Stills, the Cardinals sixth-round selection in the 2023 draft, was a pleasant surprise for a rookie fighting for a roster spot in training camp. He finished his first season as the defensive line's leading tackler with 47 and in sacks with 3.5.

Six different players missed multiple games this season with L.J. Collier and Carlos Watkins missing nearly the entire season. Both Collier and Watkins landed on injured reserve with a bicep tear. Jonathan Ledbetter missed five games after tearing his ACL. Leki Fotu, Kevin Strong, and Stills all missed games as well.

Prior to his injury, Ledbetter was also having a solid season with 46 tackles and 1.5 sacks. It was his best season on the field, and off the field, the Cardinals nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year was making a powerful impact in the community.

Shoring up the defense up front will be one of the first boxes that Ossenfort will look to check off.

Notable past free agent defensive lineman signings: Collier (2023), Watkins (2023), J.J. Watt (2021); Jordan Phillips (2020); Darius Philon (2019); Corey Peters (2015); Cory Redding (2015); Frostee Rucker (2013); Bryan Robinson (2008); Kendrick Clancy (2006); Chike Okeafor (2005); Bertrand Berry (2004); Clyde Simmons (1994).

PHOTOS: Top Scheduled Defensive Line Free Agents

A look at some of the top defensive linemen across the NFL who are scheduled to become free agents in mid-March

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95)
1 / 10

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) looks on during the NFL Super Bowl LVIII game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2024 National Football League
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94)
2 / 10

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (92)
3 / 10

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (92) gets in position during the second half of the NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99)
4 / 10

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) is brought down by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) after Conner gained a first down in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98)
5 / 10

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) reacts after a missed field goal attempt by Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Brandon McManus during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91)
6 / 10

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) leaves the field after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90)
7 / 10

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) celebrates a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96)
8 / 10

Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) sacks Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (18) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98)
9 / 10

Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) runs a Tennessee Titans fumble into the end zone for a touchdown for a during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (99)
10 / 10

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (99) fights through the offense during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
