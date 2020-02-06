Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Streveler Intriguing For Offense, But So Is Kingsbury Offseason

Feb 06, 2020 at 03:28 PM
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

Maybe Chris Streveler can become another Taysom Hill-type player. Maybe not. Sometimes CFL imports are Cameron Wake, sometimes they are Stevie Baggs. That's what the offseason will be for -- and training camp, probably, too -- is seeing how Streveler will fit with the Cardinals. It's not like the Cards need a quarterback as a starter, and it's hard to see Streveler as the straight backup. Brett Hundley, assuming he returns, still makes sense in that role. But Streveler could be a fun piece in the Cardinals' offense, with his ability to run the ball, his ability to throw as a quarterback, his ability to be used as a receiver. These are the things with which Kliff Kingsbury can have some fun.

This goes beyond Streveler, though. The move, to me, underscores the possibilities the Cardinals might have after Kingsbury gets a full offseason in the NFL.

This time last year, Kingsbury was just getting his staff together and figuring out a new job on a new level of football. Logistics alone were time-consuming, as was the need for a new coach to make the rounds and put his face out there. It's a little bit more low-key this offseason. Kingsbury is a year in. He doesn't have to figure out how it works anymore. More importantly, he's been through a season where he's been able to test drive what he does in real time, seeing what he does that works, what doesn't, and how it meshes with his personnel.

Now, Kingsbury can spend even more time planning his offense. This has always been his passion anyway, figuring out ways to make the offense work. I'm sure there are things Kingsbury wants to try out with Streveler. But there are plenty of other ideas I'm guessing he's ready to try out in April when players return to the practice field. There's a lot that can be drawn up between now and then.

Kliff Kingsbury talks to QB Kyler Murray during a game in San Francisco in 2019
Photo by Cooper Neill/AP

