Streveler Intriguing For Offense, But So Is Kingsbury Offseason

Maybe Chris Streveler can become another Taysom Hill-type player. Maybe not. Sometimes CFL imports are Cameron Wake, sometimes they are Stevie Baggs. That's what the offseason will be for -- and training camp, probably, too -- is seeing how Streveler will fit with the Cardinals. It's not like the Cards need a quarterback as a starter, and it's hard to see Streveler as the straight backup. Brett Hundley, assuming he returns, still makes sense in that role. But Streveler could be a fun piece in the Cardinals' offense, with his ability to run the ball, his ability to throw as a quarterback, his ability to be used as a receiver. These are the things with which Kliff Kingsbury can have some fun.

This goes beyond Streveler, though. The move, to me, underscores the possibilities the Cardinals might have after Kingsbury gets a full offseason in the NFL.

This time last year, Kingsbury was just getting his staff together and figuring out a new job on a new level of football. Logistics alone were time-consuming, as was the need for a new coach to make the rounds and put his face out there. It's a little bit more low-key this offseason. Kingsbury is a year in. He doesn't have to figure out how it works anymore. More importantly, he's been through a season where he's been able to test drive what he does in real time, seeing what he does that works, what doesn't, and how it meshes with his personnel.