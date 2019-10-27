Christian Kirk Returns, But David Johnson, Alfred Morris Inactive

The Cardinals, at least, do get Christian Kirk back Sunday after the wide receiver missed three games with a sprained ankle. But running back David Johnson -- not surprisingly -- is inactive after missing practice all week with his own sprained ankle, and Adam Schefter reported that Johnson will also miss Thursday night's home game against the 49ers.

That means Chase Edmonds will get the chance to be the top running back against the Saints and likely the 49ers too. Meanwhile, it'll be Zach Zenner as Edmonds' backup -- Alfred Morris is also inactive as the Cards go with two running backs active for a second straight game.

The emergence of Pharoh Cooper in his return, as well as Kirk's return to the field, also has rookie wideout KeeSean Johnson inactive for the first time this season.

The full Cardinals inactives list:

WR KeeSean Johnson

RB David Johnson (ankle)

RB Alfred Morris

RB D.J. Foster (hamstring)

OL Lamont Gaillard

DL Michael Dogbe

DL Zach Allen (shoulder)