Christian Kirk Returns, But David Johnson, Alfred Morris Inactive

Oct 27, 2019 at 08:29 AM
The Cardinals, at least, do get Christian Kirk back Sunday after the wide receiver missed three games with a sprained ankle. But running back David Johnson -- not surprisingly -- is inactive after missing practice all week with his own sprained ankle, and Adam Schefter reported that Johnson will also miss Thursday night's home game against the 49ers.

That means Chase Edmonds will get the chance to be the top running back against the Saints and likely the 49ers too. Meanwhile, it'll be Zach Zenner as Edmonds' backup -- Alfred Morris is also inactive as the Cards go with two running backs active for a second straight game.

The emergence of Pharoh Cooper in his return, as well as Kirk's return to the field, also has rookie wideout KeeSean Johnson inactive for the first time this season.

The full Cardinals inactives list:

  • WR KeeSean Johnson
  • RB David Johnson (ankle)
  • RB Alfred Morris
  • RB D.J. Foster (hamstring)
  • OL Lamont Gaillard
  • DL Michael Dogbe
  • DL Zach Allen (shoulder)

For the Saints, quarterback Drew Brees is active and will start today. Running back Alvin Kamara is inactive.

WR Christian Kirk in pregame intros during a home game 2019
Photo by Arizona Cardinals

