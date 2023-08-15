Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Clayton Tune And His Message From Aaron Rodgers

Rookie QB was surprised back in a post-draft rookie event 

Aug 15, 2023 at 09:10 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Clayton Tune made his NFL debut for the Cardinals last week and is trying to make inroads as a rookie fifth-round pick. But Tune has confidence in himself, and that gives him something in common with one of the players he has admired, veteran QB Aaron Rodgers.

When Tune (and fellow rookie Michael Wilson) took part in the Rookie Premiere event back in May, there were the normal photos and videos shot of each guy in their team's uniform for the first time. But the company Fanatics also set up a cool addition -- players were brought to a locker room to ostensibly do an interview. They were then surprised with a videotaped greeting from their NFL hero, projected on the wall next to them.

Tune got a message from Rodgers,

"Excited to see you prove a lot of people wrong," Rodgers tells a smiling Tune. "I only got passed up by 23 teams. Use all of that for motivation."

Tune (like the other rookies) also had a gift underneath the bench on which he was sitting. For Tune it was an autographed Rodgers jersey with a personalized message. It is kind of funny to see now, since the jersey is clearly from the Packers, since this all happened early in the offseason and before Rodgers was traded to the Jets.

Still, it was an excellent gesture, one Tune certainly will remember fondly. Now Tune -- who is expected to to get another chunk of playing time this week when the Cardinals host the Chiefs.

2023_DEN_0811ce_2607
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

Emari Demercado Gets Help From His Friends, And Broncos Aftermath

news

Time For Michael Wilson's Close-Up, And Thursday Before The Broncos

news

Wrapping Up Stadium Work, And Final Camp Practice Aftermath

Practice moves to Tempe next week
news

Intensity At 11, And Camp Practice Aftermath

Emotions rule the day in final open padded work of training camp
news

The First Depth Chart, For What It's Worth

Hamilton listed as starter at cornerback
news

Say Hello To Hollywood, And Camp Practice Aftermath

Wide receiver among a handful of players returning after missed time
news

Red And White And Conner, And Camp Practice Aftermath

Running back's catch highlights not-quite-dress-rehearsal 
news

Kyler The Inquisitor, And Camp Practice Aftermath

Daily discussions between the quarterback and head coach make a difference
news

Waiting On Ojulari, And Camp Practice Aftermath

Hollywood Brown ramps up work after time down
news

Cardinals Update Turf And Lights In Tempe Bubble

Team will be practicing back in Tempe after first preseason game
news

Happy Pads Day! And Camp Practice Aftermath

Tune continues to get work; Togiai makes impression at tight end
Advertising