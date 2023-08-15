Clayton Tune And His Message From Aaron Rodgers

Clayton Tune made his NFL debut for the Cardinals last week and is trying to make inroads as a rookie fifth-round pick. But Tune has confidence in himself, and that gives him something in common with one of the players he has admired, veteran QB Aaron Rodgers.

When Tune (and fellow rookie Michael Wilson) took part in the Rookie Premiere event back in May, there were the normal photos and videos shot of each guy in their team's uniform for the first time. But the company Fanatics also set up a cool addition -- players were brought to a locker room to ostensibly do an interview. They were then surprised with a videotaped greeting from their NFL hero, projected on the wall next to them.