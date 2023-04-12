Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Colt McCoy Takes A Turn In The TV Booth On Game Days

Cardinals quarterback will work on NBC as USFL analyst

Apr 12, 2023 at 02:05 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Colt McCoy got himself a side hustle.

The Cardinals quarterback, who remains the probable No. 1 QB until Kyler Murray can return from his ACL surgery, is going to be one of NBC's color analysts during USFL telecasts this season -- which opens Sunday.

"I've never really called a live game but I have done a lot of behind-the-scenes work," McCoy said after his workout Wednesday. "I've enjoyed that process. I love the game. I have to study up on the rules -- their rules are a little bit different -- and I have to learn the players, the coaches, the teams. It's a little bit different than what we do in the NFL, but I'm excited and I think it's a great opportunity working with some great people at NBC."

McCoy joins a stable of analysts which include Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, former Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, former Seahawks running back Michael Robinson, and former defensive lineman Anthony Herron. Garrett, Robinson and Jordan all had similar roles last season.

McCoy said his schedule is still being determined, but his first game will not be until late May or early June. With the games on weekends, he will not miss anything Cardinals-related this offseason.

Maybe, when his playing days are over, McCoy could end up in an NFL booth. He's spent the last couple of years learning some tricks of the trade.

"I have thought a lot about it," McCoy said. "I'm not saying this is what I'm going to do because I don't know how good I'm going to be. It's an art. In saying that, I'm thankful they choose me to get some practice and do this and see where it goes."

Colt McCoy, practicing for his role as USFL analyst. (OK, McCoy talking to kids at a recent youth football event.)
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
