David Johnson, Justin Murray Inactive Against 49ers

The Cardinals aren't going to have their top two running backs against the 49ers Thursday night, but that wasn't a surprise, with Chase Edmonds already declared out and David Johnson -- while questionable -- still trying to come back from his ankle problem. But they are also going to have to deal without their right tackle, since Justin Murray isn't going to be active with his knee injury. NFL Network reported left guard Justin Pugh, who played right tackle for the Giants for four games in 2017, will replace Murray, with Mason Cole -- who was Pugh's fill-in at left guard when Pugh was injured during the preseason -- will replace Pugh.