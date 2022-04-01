Dennis Gardeck Plays His Role At Guardian Games

Gardeck is proud of his on-field rise but more so his work in the community. He teamed with fellow Cardinal Kelvin Beachum in November for a holiday food distribution for families at the Eisenhower Center for Innovation. He also dished out lunches from women-owned restaurants to women-owned businesses two weeks ago.

"Helping the community has been instilled in me since high school," Gardeck said. "My purpose is to be involved in the community and give back. And being a professional football player gives me the platform to make that impact."

Gardeck also competed in the throwing contest, signed autographs, and took pictures with fans. His favorite moment was playing catch with Ethan, a Special Olympian who impressed Gardeck by throwing tight spirals.