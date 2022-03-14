Cardinals Keep An Edge Rusher With Deal For Dennis Gardeck

The flurry of re-signings by the Cardinals continued Monday when they agreed to a three-year contract with free-agent-to-be Dennis Gardeck .

Gardeck has excelled on special teams and also has found a niche as a part-time pass rusher at outside linebacker.

Gardeck had seven sacks in 2020 before tearing his ACL. He returned in 2021, although he didn't have a sack. With the potential departure of Chandler Jones as a free agent, Gardeck helps with the numbers at outside linebacker. He joins Markus Golden, Devon Kennard and Victor Dimukeje on the roster.

Gardeck had a career-best 23 tackles on defense last season, starting in three of his 14 appearances. Forced into a defensive role in 2020 after an injury to Jones, he was able to capitalize with his first sacks in the NFL before his knee injury. The one-time 2018 undrafted free agent originally worked as an inside linebacker before the Cardinals moved him outside in 2020.