Dwight Freeney, Brief But Impactful Cardinal, Elected To Hall Of Fame

Dwight Freeney didn't play long for the Cardinals -- just 11 games (and two playoff games) and didn't sign until after the 2015 season started, a small part of his 16-year career that spanned 218 games.

But the pass rusher made a heck of an impact for the Cardinals during that team's run to the NFC Championship game, and in what turned out to be his final "big" season in a career that rightfully resulted in Freeney's election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday night.

For his career, Freeney had 125.5 sacks, mostly for the Indianapolis Colts.

With the Cardinals, he signed with the before Week 6 in 2015, a clandestine acquisition while the team was staying the week before playing the Steelers by practicing at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. In those 11 regular-season games, Freeney had eight sacks, nine QB hits and three forced fumbles as a pass-rushing specialist. That included his strip-sack of Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater with 20 seconds left in a nationally televised game, the Cardinals nursing a three-point lead, and Minnesota already in field-goal position. Calais Campbell jumped on the fumble to season the win.