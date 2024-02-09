 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Dwight Freeney, Brief But Impactful Cardinal, Elected To Hall Of Fame

Veteran sparked team's pass rush in 2015 season

Feb 08, 2024 at 08:11 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Dwight Freeney didn't play long for the Cardinals -- just 11 games (and two playoff games) and didn't sign until after the 2015 season started, a small part of his 16-year career that spanned 218 games. 

But the pass rusher made a heck of an impact for the Cardinals during that team's run to the NFC Championship game, and in what turned out to be his final "big" season in a career that rightfully resulted in Freeney's election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday night.

For his career, Freeney had 125.5 sacks, mostly for the Indianapolis Colts.

With the Cardinals, he signed with the before Week 6 in 2015, a clandestine acquisition while the team was staying the week before playing the Steelers by practicing at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. In those 11 regular-season games, Freeney had eight sacks, nine QB hits and three forced fumbles as a pass-rushing specialist. That included his strip-sack of Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater with 20 seconds left in a nationally televised game, the Cardinals nursing a three-point lead, and Minnesota already in field-goal position. Calais Campbell jumped on the fumble to season the win. 

So while Freeney's time in Arizona was a small part of his story, it was an important one on his way to Canton.

PV6_7310
Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

Remembering Jonathan Cooper And The Lack Of Draft Guarantees

Stanton recalls how guard was dominating before rookie broke his leg
news

Kliff Kingsbury Headed Back Into NFL (Again)

Former Cardinals coach hired by Washington
news

Year One Under Jonathan Gannon Saw Penalty Improvement

Cardinals had significant drop in pre-snap flags
news

The Tangible Impact Of Kyler's Comeback

The numbers show Cardinals moved up league-wide when QB played
news

All-Star Cardinals Coaches And The Players With Whom They'll Work

Gannon assistants will get an up-close view of these potential draftees
news

Kyler Murray's Journey To Get Under Center 

Quarterback had non-shotgun snaps spike in Petzing offense
news

Index Finds Jonathan Gannon Most Aggressive Fourth-Down Coach

Cardinals boss went for it more often than amalgamation of coaching decisions since 2018
news

Jonathan Gannon Talks About 'Starting Over From Scratch'

Cardinals coach seeks big improvements; that could mean some big change
news

International Games, And Perhaps The Cardinals Take Part?

Vikings and Panthers are on schedule; Dolphins could fit too
news

Blake Gillikin 'Indebted' To Cardinals After Solid Year

Punter takes to Instagram to pen personal season review
news

The Snap Count Story - Week 18

Collins gets most work of season against Seahawks 
Advertising