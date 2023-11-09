Elsewhere In The QB Room, Clayton Tune Learns From Cleveland

For obvious reasons, Kyler Murray has been the story of the week. But Clayton Tune -- put in a tough spot in Cleveland for his first NFL start, missing key offensive skill players and having the offensive line play below what it had shown this season -- is quietly returning to life as a backup for the next chance to get on the field.

"I'm in the same spot I was before," Tune said. "Just preparing to play. Honestly, I'm hungrier for another opportunity to play."

His debut couldn't have gotten more sideways. He finished 11-of-20 for 58 yards, throwing two interceptions, losing a fumble and getting sacked seven times in a 27-0 loss. Yet Jonathan Gannon talked about how Tune remained steady emotionally throughout the game.

"I've been in that position before and I've found that remaining calm is the best way to go about it," Tune said. "I've done the opposite. There were times in college when I didn't necessarily handle it that way and it does nothing to help anybody. I just kind of learned. So it's a little bit of who I am and a little of that I've been in that spot before."

The rookie said after such a game, he talks to his brothers as well as former NFL QB (and Carson's brother) Jordan Palmer, who trained Tune for the Scouting combine. But Tune isn't calling anyone, they call him. Tune knows as hard of a step as it was to take against the Browns, it was just a step in his development.

So this week, as Murray ramps up for his first start, Tune got into the Browns tape -- more than he might've in previous weeks, for obvious reasons -- although it has been more to see technique and mechanics like footwork and throwing motion rather than schematically what went wrong.

Tune just wants to improve as he waits for that next chance to be on the field.

"Certainly there is room for improvement, from him, from me, from all of us," offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said. "But we see him every day in practice, we see him on the field and it was great to see him get a little game experience.