Eno Benjamin And The Mystery Of RB2

Before the Cardinals opened the season, it was a question that was asked by many (thanks, fantasy football): Who would be the team's backup running back behind James Conner? Would it be Eno Benjamin or Darrel Williams?

Kliff Kingsbury wasn't saying. Neither was the depth chart (which read "Eno Benjamin or Darrel Williams in the second slot). And apparently, the players didn't know either. Not for sure.

"It was definitely all still a mystery," Benjamin said with a smile. "I feel like with it that way. It brings out the best in competition between all of us, not necessarily knowing what's going on but being prepared."

It turned out to be Benjamin. Conner played 47 snaps Sunday. Benjamin got 22 at running back; Williams did not play on offense. Benjamin actually finished with more yards rushing than Conner (28-26) and receiving (33-29), doing so on four rushing attempts and three catches.

Considering Benjamin has played relatively little in his two previous seasons, it was an important milestone to him.

"It was something I knew I had," Benjamin said.

"I kind of still feel like I'm getting my feet wet," Benjamin added. "I definitely felt like I found the tempo the way the game was going and it kind of felt great being out there. Finding new ways to move forward, and be prepared for then next week, whatever that role might be."

Benjamin also broke off a 44-yard kickoff return and played 13 special teams snaps, perhaps the biggest strides of his career -- when he first arrived, it was Benjamin's inability to play special teams that cost him any chance to be active.