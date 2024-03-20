Evan Brown Becomes Another Versatile Lineman For Cardinals

Monti Ossenfort continues to bring in pieces that'll help reinforce the trenches, signing offensive lineman Evan Brown to a one-year deal.

Brown spent the 2023 season with the Seahawks and started 16 games at center. The only game he missed last season was against the Cardinals at Lumen Field. Throughout free agency, durability and versatility have seemed to be two key attributes when evaluating potential additions to the Cardinals roster. Brown has displayed both, having played in 46 games over the last three seasons. He also has experience at guard with 14 appearances in 2022 with the Lions.

"A lot of decisions go into deciding where you are going to play, but I felt wanted and I am willing to contribute to the team in any way they see fit for me and help them win," Brown said.

Filling the hole at left guard is the Cardinals biggest need on the offensive line following the signing of Jonah Williams to bookend the line with Paris Johnson Jr. The Cardinals also re-signed Elijah Wilkinson and Trystan Colon after both spent time at left guard.

While Hjalte Froholdt was the Cardinals center all season long, he does have experience playing at guard as well. Bringing in Brown can introduce Froholdt to the position battle at left guard or set up a training camp competition between the two to see who will snap the pill to Kyler Murray. Jon Gaines is also expected to be in the mix at both guard and center come training camp.

"Center and guard, there are different nuances to them," said Brown, who played with new teammate Will Hernandez with the Giants. "But most guys who play interior line have that cross-training."

The chemistry between Murray and Froholdt progressed as the season went on and that on-field relationship should only continue to grow as training camp kicks off.

But Brown isn't unfamiliar with Drew Petzing and how he operates. Albeit a brief stint, the two spent time in Cleveland together back in 2020. Now they'll reunite in Arizona.