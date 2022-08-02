Feisty As The Pads Come On, And Camp Practice Aftermath

Zaven Collins was asked about the fighting at the first padded practice of Cards Camp on Tuesday, and he grinned.

"It's not fighting. It's just two guys ... you've got pads on from here up," Collins said. "What are you gonna do? Most of the time it's just guys grabbing on to each other, 'I'll beat you up.' 'No, I'll beat you up.' It's a waste of time. That's why guys get angry about it, because you don't get much accomplished."

The pads come on, guys get physical, and this happens. The first dust-up came when cornerback Marco Wilson made a nice interception cutting in front of wideout DeAndre Hopkins. The defense celebrated, linebacker Isaiah Simmons had something to say to Hop, and Hop threw the ball at him -- and all of a sudden, they had to be separated. Later, guard Will Hernandez gave a shove to J.J. Watt after the play was over for the two of them, and Watt took exception, bouncing up to go hit Hernandez (and while Watt is a powerful large man, Hernandez, ready for it, barely moved. He's a strong man). The two tangled until they were broken up.

It was all good until the final period, a two-minute drill. Wide receiver Greg Dortch got into it with a DB over hand fighting (didn't see who), but soon it was a mass of people, with Hop and Simmons apparently revisiting their earlier issues. Coach Kliff Kingsbury ended things then.

"I'm not a fan," Kingsbury said. "At times it's hard to avoid, but I don't like wasting the time or the reps. Sometimes you have to call off practice and then the young guys at the end, they don't get their two-minute reps. We've just got to be more mature and handle the competition."

Certainly, judging by reports from across the league as most teams went to pads Tuesday, the Cardinals weren't the only ones affected. Kingsbury wasn't happy, but judging by how Collins talked about it, the message was received.