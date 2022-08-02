Cardinals Activate Hollywood Brown, Add Rashaad Coward

Hollywood Brown is back.

The Cardinals activated the wide receiver from the NFI list Tuesday morning. He had not practiced yet because of a hamstring issue suffered during private workouts.

The Cardinals also made an addition on the offensive line. With D.J. Humphries still not practicing in training camp with what Kliff Kingsbury said was a gastrointestinal issue, the Cardinals signed veteran offensive lineman Rashaad Coward.

Coward has made 15 starts in 34 career games with the Bears and Steelers.

To make room on the roster, the Cardinals released wide receiver Christian Blake. With Brown back, the move made sense. While Kyler Murray is out this week after testing positive for Covid, getting Brown back on the field for reps in his new offense can only help.

Coward was a defensive lineman when he first got in the league with in Chicago before switching to offense. He was released by the Falcons earlier this offseason, after time with the Steelers and Jaguars in 2021. He played in only four games last season, all with Pittsburgh.