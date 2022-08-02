Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Activate Hollywood Brown, Add Rashaad Coward

Another offensive lineman arrives as Humphries remains out

Aug 02, 2022 at 07:54 AM
Darren Urban

The Cardinals have signed offensive tackle Rashaad Coward.
Hollywood Brown is back.

The Cardinals activated the wide receiver from the NFI list Tuesday morning. He had not practiced yet because of a hamstring issue suffered during private workouts.

The Cardinals also made an addition on the offensive line. With D.J. Humphries still not practicing in training camp with what Kliff Kingsbury said was a gastrointestinal issue, the Cardinals signed veteran offensive lineman Rashaad Coward.

Coward has made 15 starts in 34 career games with the Bears and Steelers.

To make room on the roster, the Cardinals released wide receiver Christian Blake. With Brown back, the move made sense. While Kyler Murray is out this week after testing positive for Covid, getting Brown back on the field for reps in his new offense can only help.

Coward was a defensive lineman when he first got in the league with in Chicago before switching to offense. He was released by the Falcons earlier this offseason, after time with the Steelers and Jaguars in 2021. He played in only four games last season, all with Pittsburgh.

Humphries has yet to practice in training camp but coach Kliff Kingsbury said he hoped Humphries would be back by the end of the week. The Cardinals are also down offensive lineman Justin Murray, who was wearing a walking boot last week, while center Rodney Hudson is being slowly brought back into practices. Hudson did not practice Saturday or Monday.

