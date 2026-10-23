Finding Darius, Touchdowns For Fitz, And Friday Before The Broncos

-- In his career, Larry Fitzgerald scored 121 touchdowns.

On Sunday, as the Hall of Fame wide receiver is inducted into the team's Ring of Honor, receives his Hall of Fame ring, and has his No. 11 retired, it would be fitting if the current Cardinals could honor the legend by scoring a couple touchdowns themselves.

There was a win last week. But no visits to the end zone.

"We can't kick six field goals and expect to win football games, but I think those are — I don't want to call them easy fixes because there are no easy fixes, but we'll clean that up," LaFleur said.

LaFleur emphasized on Friday – the day NFL teams practice their red-zone work for the upcoming game – that he didn't want to dwell on something just because it went poorly the previous game. The 0-for-5 didn't prevent all the Chad Ryland field goals needed, but it did drop the Cardinals to 48 percent in the red zone this season.

The Broncos aren't necessarily an easy team to score against either, one of the reasons Denver is 4-2 despite a poor offense.

"It's literally finishing," quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. "It's a play here, play there but (there is) nothing magical that I can tell you. It's just finding ways to finish whatever the task is of the play."

Tight end Trey McBride said he's "loved the red-zone plan that we've had." But like Brissett, he noted the Cardinals must finish.

-- Running the ball more consistently would help in tight quarters. That will only be made more difficult after starting right guard Jon Gaines II hurt his knee/ankle in practice Thursday and now will miss the game.

-- Fitzgerald had one touchdown in four career games against the Broncos, a Thursday night home loss in 2018. As long as he's in the house, it feels like the Cardinals owe Denver at least a couple more than that.

The game is important, of course. But so is the ceremony for Fitzgerald, a moment five years in the making and the time when fans can finally deliver a proper goodbye to the franchise icon.

Fitzgerald knows this, but he will be paying attention to the field too.

"To be able to go in that stadium and feel that energy again … I'm just hoping when I go out there, we're up at half taking care of business and that the fans will be in a lot better mood," Fitzgerald said.

-- For those who cannot make it or are in another state, the Fitzgerald halftime ceremony will be livestreamed on azcardinals.com and on the app.

-- Another cool trip down memory lane: "Echoes of Greatness" are mini-podcasts from each of Fitzgerald's 17 seasons (and his electrifying 2008 postseason) of radio calls from all of Fitz's big moments.

-- Aside from Gaines – which is a third guard out now, with Chase Bisontis and Isaiah Adams on IR – the Cardinals are also going to be without their past two first-round picks. Jeremiyah Love (ankle) we knew could be missing another game, and Nolen.

Right tackle Elijah Wilkinson insisted he isn't feeling some kind of way now that Bisontis, Adams and now Gaines have been prevented from playing guard next to him. Hayden Conner will be the starter now.

"I'm not feeling bad, that's the NFL," Wilkinson said. "That type of stuff happens. It could happen any play. You just have to keep rolling with the punches. Everyone is learning in the room, and you keep rolling with the punches and be ready.