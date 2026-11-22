Timing, as they say, is everything.
So yeah, the timing of Josh Johnson's arrival in Arizona period is going to be a factor in getting him ready to start at quarterback in Kansas City against a Chiefs team that looks pretty Chiefs-like. So too was the timing of Johnson's need to start; rookie Carson Beck was in-line to start a second straight game and practiced Wednesday and then all of Thursday before his back spasms hit in the final period of the workout.
Sunday's game in Kansas City is over now. What about next week, at home against Washington? That's a good question.
"They are back spasms," coach Mike LaFleur said. "There is no magic pill."
The Cardinals traveled many of their players on IR, helping to keep them engaged in the season and with LaFleur wanting to make sure they felt the November vibe of a hostile road stadium and an opponent driving for the playoff. But Beck wasn't with them, the team smartly choosing not to have a guy with a bad back climb on a plane for a long flight.
The Cardinals will try to get Beck as healthy as he can be, LaFleur said, reiterating the "day to day, minute to minute" situation within which the third-round pick now finds himself.
Johnson, meanwhile, is on deck.
"I'm super proud for him to come in there, stepping in," center Hjalte Froholdt said of Johnson, who essentially had one day to take snaps from Froholdt in practice. "The situation he got put in, I think he handled really well."
Johnson will be ready, with whatever happens with Beck's back.
"It don't impact me, honestly," said Johnson, who has been in this situation countless times before.
-- Trey McBride had a season-high 14 targets and had nine receptions, but only 54 yards. On the field, Johnson told the tight end, "There are things I owe you." The quarterback talked about the nuance that goes into working with an entire offense but specifically noted needing practice with McBride.
"That will come with more time on task with him," Johnson said.
-- The Cardinals knew Sunday would be tough – "They got Pat Mahomes at the end of the day," linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. said – but as much as the offense battled their quarterback change, the defense was hoping to be better.
"The best team defenses are the ones who play 11 for 1," LaFleur said, after the Chiefs had 27 points at halftime.
-- The Cardinals made a change in the offensive line with Jayden Williams healthy. Williams, who had been playing left tackle, took over at right tackle for Elijah Wilkinson. Josh Fryar remained at left tackle.
-- With Andrew Wingard on IR, Wydett Williams was put back into the starting lineup at safety. Rabbit Taylor-Demerson did get his first defensive snaps since Week 8. The cornerbacks were Denzel Burke and Kei'Trel Clark, with Max Melton relegated to special teams duties. Melton was good, and LaFleur declined to get into detail about why Melton didn't have a defensive role.
-- Defensive lineman Walter Nolen III had his second sack of the season, and his first since Week 4.
-- Mike LaFleur's challenge of a Tyler Allgeier run in the third quarter – the officials spotted the ball just short of the line to gain – was successful. LaFleur is now 1-of-2 in challenges as a head coach; he was unsuccessful earlier this year on one when the Cardinals faced the Broncos.
-- Johnson, at 40 years old (40 years and 191 days, to be exact), was the second-oldest non-specialist to appear in a game for the Cardinals. Hall of Famer Jim Thorpe, who played in one game for the Chicago Cardinals on Thanksgiving in 1928, was 41 years, 185 days old.
-- With the passing of great Broncos linebacker Tom Jackson on Sunday, it hit home. When I was growing up and ESPN was in its heyday, he and Chris Berman were must-watch on Sunday nights. There was no social media. That was the place to truly get the full highlights, done in an entertaining way from both of them. Hearing that music now still takes me back. RIP Tom.
Time to fly home.