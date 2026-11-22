Timing, as they say, is everything.

So yeah, the timing of Josh Johnson's arrival in Arizona period is going to be a factor in getting him ready to start at quarterback in Kansas City against a Chiefs team that looks pretty Chiefs-like. So too was the timing of Johnson's need to start; rookie Carson Beck was in-line to start a second straight game and practiced Wednesday and then all of Thursday before his back spasms hit in the final period of the workout.

Sunday's game in Kansas City is over now. What about next week, at home against Washington? That's a good question.

"They are back spasms," coach Mike LaFleur said. "There is no magic pill."

The Cardinals traveled many of their players on IR, helping to keep them engaged in the season and with LaFleur wanting to make sure they felt the November vibe of a hostile road stadium and an opponent driving for the playoff. But Beck wasn't with them, the team smartly choosing not to have a guy with a bad back climb on a plane for a long flight.

The Cardinals will try to get Beck as healthy as he can be, LaFleur said, reiterating the "day to day, minute to minute" situation within which the third-round pick now finds himself.

Johnson, meanwhile, is on deck.

"I'm super proud for him to come in there, stepping in," center Hjalte Froholdt said of Johnson, who essentially had one day to take snaps from Froholdt in practice. "The situation he got put in, I think he handled really well."

Johnson will be ready, with whatever happens with Beck's back.