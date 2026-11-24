When Larry Fitzgerald was announced to be going into the Hall of Fame, Anquan Boldin was there the next day talking to his former teammate in San Francisco.

Could Boldin join Fitzgerald in the Hall of Fame at some point?

His chance for the 2027 is still alive, after the one-time Offensive Rookie of the Year for the Cardinals was among 52 players named on Tuesday as advancing in the voting process.

Boldin played 14 seasons, totaling 1,076 receptions, 13,779 yards and 82 touchdowns. The first seven years of his career were with the Cardinals, and he had five of his 1,000-yard seasons in Arizona. He also played in Baltimore (winning a Super Bowl), San Francisco and Detroit.

In about two weeks the next ballots for the Hall of Fame voters -- a group trimmed significantly from previous years -- will pare the list down to 25.

The Hall of Fame class is announced at NFL Honors during Super Bowl week. This year that will be in Los Angeles.