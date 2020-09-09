First Cardinals Depth Chart Doesn't Provide Any Surprises

The Cardinals released their first depth chart and it contained no surprises, not by the time we've gotten to this point. Kelvin Beachum is the starting right tackle. Dre Kirkpatrick is ahead of Byron Murphy as the No. 2 cornerback -- allowing Murphy to be the nickel corner. Isaiah Simmons is listed as De'Vondre Campbell's backup.

Of course, things can move and change. For instance, Josh Miles is listed as D.J. Humphries' backup at left tackle, but if Humphries were to go down, would it be Miles, or would they move Beachum -- who has 99 starts in his career, most at left tackle -- over and put 2019 right tackle Justin Murray in the lineup? That kind of thing.

Some other depth chart things to note:

-- Andy Isabella is listed as the kickoff and punt returner. Kirk is the second punt returner, with Chase Edmonds as the second kick returner.

-- Brett Hundley is the backup QB.

-- Haason Reddick is listed as Devon Kennard's backup, with Kylie Fitts behind Chandler Jones.