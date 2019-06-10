Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Five Years In, D.J. Humphries Mentors On The Line

Jun 10, 2019 at 09:14 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Even D.J. Humphries sees the humor in the dichotomy, where the player once called "Knee Deep" by his coaches (a nickname Humphries was not particularly fond about, not surprisingly) is now doling out advice to younger players. At a recent OTA, for instance, he pulled rookie tackle Joshua Miles aside after a series.

"It feels natural because I always felt like it was my responsibility to give information," Humphries said. "I had so many people teach me stuff along the way. I never felt the need to keep it to myself. This is a team sport. You guys might get thrown into the fire at some point. I want them to know what I know. You can be a rookie out there on the field, but I don't want you looking like a rookie. That's a reflection of my (offensive line) room.

"I always felt like I'm supposed to leave this game better than I found it."

Humphries got into his NFL career very slowly. A rookie in 2015, he was inactive the entire season, unneeded with Jared Veldheer at left tackle and Bobby Massie at right tackle, even though Humphries was a first-round pick. That took some getting used to, and if anyone understands how a young player may take -- or struggle with taking -- advice, it is him.

"When you've been the man for so long, it's hard to fathom someone telling you to do something," Humphries said. "When I came in, I was like that. 'Why you all talking to me like this? I'm that dude, bro. Relax. I'm going to figure it out.' But you're a pup. You're back to square one. You have to be able to take coaching and understand this is a lot different than college."

Humphries said in this particular case, he was generally just letting Miles -- who played at Morgan State -- know the tempo and level of expectations now in the NFL. This is the time of year, of course, where mistakes are going to happen. Correcting them quickly are important. Humphries also said he passes along the message that, even though there may be some hard and harsh words heard, the player must filter the coaching through all that.

But, Humphries said with a smile, it'll be hard not to hear some harsh words.

"I want to make sure these guys get it," he said. "I'm going to do it right, and if you can't match my tempo, you're gonna get cussed out. It might not be by me -- I don't like getting cussed out -- but at a point and time, my fuse might get short. I'm a very patient person, and if I lose patience with you, you're really (expletive) it up."

DJ Humphries (right) talks to Joshua Miles.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
DJ Humphries (right) talks to Joshua Miles.

Related Content

news

Eno Benjamin And The Mystery Of RB2

In first week, former ASU star gets work behind starter James Conner

news

Of Snap Counts And Grades: Chiefs Game

Clarity on RB2, and Kennard is used often

news

One Year Later It's 180 Degrees, And Chiefs Aftermath

news

Injuries May Make Cardinals Eye Andy, And Friday Before The Chiefs

news

Steve Keim: Cardinals Will 'Consistently' Look For Cornerbacks

Robert Alford likely not returning to team

news

On Practice Squad, Devon Kennard Still Potential Factor

Linebacker listed on depth chart despite not being on 53-man roster

news

The Manning Brothers Will 'Manningcast' Cardinals-Patriots In December

ESPN2 simulcast created a following in season one last year

news

Breaking Down The First 53-Man Roster, And Final Cuts Aftermath

news

The Preseason Is Finally Over, And Titans Aftermath

news

Finishing Up In Nashville, And Friday Before The Titans

news

Ford Price Is Mitigated By Three Cardinals Comp Picks

Team should get extra selections for free-agent losses of Kirk, Jones, Edmonds

news

Searching For Meaning, And Ravens Aftermath

Advertising