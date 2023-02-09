Flex Games Move To Mondays, And Eventually Thursdays?

Flexibility is usually a good thing, but when it comes to NFL games, does it have a limit?

Sunday flex games in the second half of the season have been a thing for a while. This season -- 2023 -- the NFL's new TV contracts kick in and that will make Monday night games also flex-possible, which in itself seems so hard. A team thinking it is going to play Monday getting switched to Sunday, even two weeks out, is difficult. (And that's just for the players and coaches; I don't even want to get into the logistics of the road team.)

So it was interesting to hear NFL commissioner Roger Goodell say on during his Super Bowl press conference that Thursday games could be the next to be flexed.

"It wouldn't at all surprise me at some point if we have it on Thursdays at some stage," Goodell said. "Not today. But it will certainly be something that will be on our horizon."

Given that one of the key points about Thursday games is that teams are supposed to play on a short week only once a season, it would seem pretty difficult to make it work (especially when flexing is about getting better matchups/teams and so that would seem to funnel only so many teams into the equation.) That doesn't involve, again, the logistics of having a team go into a city on a Wednesday instead of a Saturday, or Friday.