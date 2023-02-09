Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Flex Games Move To Mondays, And Eventually Thursdays?

Goodell suggests 'Thursday Night Football' could be subject to change

Feb 08, 2023 at 06:06 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Flexibility is usually a good thing, but when it comes to NFL games, does it have a limit?

Sunday flex games in the second half of the season have been a thing for a while. This season -- 2023 -- the NFL's new TV contracts kick in and that will make Monday night games also flex-possible, which in itself seems so hard. A team thinking it is going to play Monday getting switched to Sunday, even two weeks out, is difficult. (And that's just for the players and coaches; I don't even want to get into the logistics of the road team.)

So it was interesting to hear NFL commissioner Roger Goodell say on during his Super Bowl press conference that Thursday games could be the next to be flexed.

"It wouldn't at all surprise me at some point if we have it on Thursdays at some stage," Goodell said. "Not today. But it will certainly be something that will be on our horizon."

Given that one of the key points about Thursday games is that teams are supposed to play on a short week only once a season, it would seem pretty difficult to make it work (especially when flexing is about getting better matchups/teams and so that would seem to funnel only so many teams into the equation.) That doesn't involve, again, the logistics of having a team go into a city on a Wednesday instead of a Saturday, or Friday.

We will get to see what it looks like with flexed Monday games this season. And maybe get a sense of whether Thursday flexes could work at all.

2022_NO_1020ce_2225
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

