For Cardinals, 6 In 90 Makes For Intriguing Draft Options

The Scouting combine begins next week -- the unofficial "start" of draft season -- and the Cardinals are, as has been noted for months, in an excellent spot to give the roster a charge.

The Cardinals have 11 picks total and perhaps most importantly, many of those picks come fairly early. Six of the Cardinals picks are in the first two days and expected within the first 90 picks: 4, 27, 35, 66, 71 and 90.

Their seventh pick, early in the fourth round, is expected to be 105th (once comp picks are added to the mix). That's assuming there are no trade-downs to increase the haul. And obviously, it gives the Cardinals some ammo if they want to trade up at some point too.

Despite what some sites have posted since the end of the season, the Cardinals do not have 13 draft picks. The extra two are likely making assumptions that the Cardinals will get a comp pick (that is not expected) and also that they got a pick back after Joshua Dobbs played the role he did in Minnesota (they will not and the Vikings keep that seventh rounder).