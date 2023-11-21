Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Gannon: Marco Wilson 'Battles In There'

Cornerback has struggled as Cardinals continue to work on secondary

Nov 21, 2023 at 11:51 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Marco Wilson has struggled this season; the statistics bear that out, and his snap percentage has shrunk in each of the last four games. But he also played 50 snaps in Houston and remains a major part of the cornerback rotation.

I had a chance to ask Jonathan Gannon to assess Wilson's play.

"I think just like everybody, it's never about one guy," Gannon said. "I am sure he wants some plays back, but he did some good things earlier in the game. Then I think just as the game went on, there was just a little bit of technique issues for Marco, which he's got to continue to clean up just like all of our guys. You guys know that's a hard position and we put them in some hard downs. That's why the corner position is what it is, but he battles in there, he keeps his head up and he goes to work."

Wilson was good last season, according to Pro Football Reference, making three interceptions and limiting opponents to at 57.5 completion percentage when he was targeted and a passer rating of only 77.1. This season, trying to fit into a new defense, Wilson has allowed 75 percent completions and a rating of 148.7.

The Cardinals have used all their cornerbacks at one time or another this season. Early in the year, rookie Kei'Trel Clark was starting, but at that point the Cardinals weren't using Antonio Hamilton or Starling Thomas, and Garrett Williams was still hurt.

Clark may get a chance to get some snaps depending on the health of Hamilton, who on the same play in which he had a crucial interception in Houston also went down (and stayed down) with a groin injury. If that sidelines Hamilton, Clark figures to get some more work. Clark still has some specific things to work on, defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said, who added those details would stay between himself and Clark.

Wilson also figures to remain a main part of the rotation.

"What we pointed out today was the value of eye discipline and playing with the right leverage, the proper technique on a consistent basis," Gannon said of Wilson on his weekly Arizona Sports 98.7 segment. "We understand it's a very hard position. Everybody sees that position when you don't make the play or when you make the play, because of the nature of where it is on the football field.

"I'm sure he'll have a good week and bounce back."

CME_8861
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

The Snap Count Story - Week 11

Greg Dortch exceeds season offensive total; Marco Wilson time shrinks again
news

The Emotions Of A Loss, And Texans Aftermath

news

Paris v Anderson, The Pass Rush, And Friday Before The Texans

news

After Video Review, Greg Dortch Lights Up Punt Return

Wideout's 49-yard play shows preparation matters
news

The Cardinals, The Texans, And Those First-Round Picks

Going into the teams' matchup, Cards own No. 4 and No. 20
news

James Conner, Avoiding A TD, And The Last Moments Of A Win

Running back goes down before goal-line as Cardinals played for field goal
news

A Good Week To Be In The Cardinals Rookie Class

Three first-year defenders in PFF's top 10 grades after Falcons visit
news

The Snap Count Story - Week 10

James Conner returns from knee injury to regular workload
news

Celebrating Kyler's Comeback, And Falcons Aftermath

news

'A Different Kind Of Bond,' And Friday Before The Falcons

news

Elsewhere In The QB Room, Clayton Tune Learns From Cleveland

Rookie QB 'hungrier' to get another chance to play
Advertising