Gannon: Marco Wilson 'Battles In There'

Marco Wilson has struggled this season; the statistics bear that out, and his snap percentage has shrunk in each of the last four games. But he also played 50 snaps in Houston and remains a major part of the cornerback rotation.

I had a chance to ask Jonathan Gannon to assess Wilson's play.

"I think just like everybody, it's never about one guy," Gannon said. "I am sure he wants some plays back, but he did some good things earlier in the game. Then I think just as the game went on, there was just a little bit of technique issues for Marco, which he's got to continue to clean up just like all of our guys. You guys know that's a hard position and we put them in some hard downs. That's why the corner position is what it is, but he battles in there, he keeps his head up and he goes to work."

Wilson was good last season, according to Pro Football Reference, making three interceptions and limiting opponents to at 57.5 completion percentage when he was targeted and a passer rating of only 77.1. This season, trying to fit into a new defense, Wilson has allowed 75 percent completions and a rating of 148.7.

The Cardinals have used all their cornerbacks at one time or another this season. Early in the year, rookie Kei'Trel Clark was starting, but at that point the Cardinals weren't using Antonio Hamilton or Starling Thomas, and Garrett Williams was still hurt.

Clark may get a chance to get some snaps depending on the health of Hamilton, who on the same play in which he had a crucial interception in Houston also went down (and stayed down) with a groin injury. If that sidelines Hamilton, Clark figures to get some more work. Clark still has some specific things to work on, defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said, who added those details would stay between himself and Clark.

Wilson also figures to remain a main part of the rotation.

"What we pointed out today was the value of eye discipline and playing with the right leverage, the proper technique on a consistent basis," Gannon said of Wilson on his weekly Arizona Sports 98.7 segment. "We understand it's a very hard position. Everybody sees that position when you don't make the play or when you make the play, because of the nature of where it is on the football field.