Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Good Beginning, Rough End With Rodney Hudson

Trade for center worked but injuries undercut stay

Mar 16, 2023 at 02:22 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

The trade for Rodney Hudson made sense.

A third-round pick for a veteran center (and a seventh-rounder coming back) that could help Kyler Murray at the line of scrimmage? Yes. That's what the Cardinals got. But Hudson was banged up at the end of 2021, and he considered retirement last offseason, before finally deciding to return for another year.

Hudson had concerns his body would hold up. It turned out he was right. The season didn't play out like he or the Cardinals would have hoped, with Hudson appearing in just four games.

It drew attention later Tuesday afternoon when a host of NFL players were officially on the personnel notice as cuts with "June 1" designations. That's a move to let teams alter how these players' dead cap money will be distributed -- technically, J.J. Watt was "released" as well.

Watt, of course, has retired. Hudson too is expected to retire after a 12-year NFL career. If he does, he will be the third Cardinal who had played at least 10 NFL seasons, after Watt and A.J. Green, to call it quits after spending 2022 with the Cardinals. Hudson started the first four games of 2022 before knee issues kept him out five games, and then the team finally placed him on injured reserve in early November.

Now the center position, again, becomes a priority. Billy Price started there most of 2022 but GM Monti Ossenfort is expected to look elsewhere. The Cardinals have been searching for a long-term answer at the position ever since Lyle Sendlein, whose career spanned 2007-2015.

2022_CAR_1002ce_1930
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

Byron Murphy Departs For Minnesota In Free Agency

Cornerback getting two-year deal with Vikings

news

Zach Allen Reportedly Leaves For Broncos

Defensive lineman reunites with Vance Joseph

news

Bears Trade No. 1 To Panthers, Cardinals Now In Charge

At No. 3, team will have top non-QB choice or could still trade

news

Player Health And What Training Camp Might Look Like

Gannon making 'football performance' a priority after injury-filled 2022

news

Jonathan Gannon Speaks About NFLPA Survey

Coach said improvements will be made with players 'in mind first'

news

Gannon Has A Simple Answer For Cardinals' Home Struggles

A better product will make State Farm Stadium difficult for opponents

news

Anthony Richardson's Big Combine Only Can Help Cardinals

Florida quarterback crushes drills in Indianapolis

news

Bringing In Familiar Players? Not Necessarily, Gannon Says

Coach confident in getting scheme to fit whomever Cardinals acquire

news

Adrian Wilson Moves On

Ring of Honor member and VP of pro personnel takes job with Panthers

news

Ossenfort: Cardinals 'Evaluating' DeAndre Hopkins Situation

General Manager met recently with star wide receiver

news

Cardinals Could Need Extra Quarterback, At Least In Offseason

Bidwill touches on multiple subjects on 'Dave Pasch Podcast'

Advertising