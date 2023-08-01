Happy Pads Day! And Camp Practice Aftermath

It wasn't a fight -- we know how those can go south -- but at the end of the one-on-one pass patterns early in Tuesday's practice, there was an early glimpse of how the emotions could rise.

Rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson, while being grabbed by second-year cornerback Christian Matthew, was still able to hold on to a short pass. Immediately, Wilson decided to get up in Matthew's face and say something about it. Matthew reciprocated in kind. And we were off.

"Knowing pro football players, when you put on shoulder pads for the first time, yeah, there will be a little bit of added juice," coach Jonathan Gannon had said about an hour before.

This is the longest week of training camp. The Cardinals, while they will still have high- and low-tempo days, are going six straight days through the Red and White Practice on Saturday (which is expected to be padded.) Emotions figure to get tested as much as football ability and knowledge.

"They aren't going to feel great," Gannon said. "It's how we structured camp. It's a little bit of a test mentally and physically, where the installs are, with what we are asking them to to physically on the field."

The ramp-up of camp is over. The grind is here.

"Honestly I was trying to not to like, die," tackle D.J. Humphries said. "Just keep my technique tight. I don't even know where the ball was going. All I know is I made all my blocks, in position, didn't have any men ... I had one mental error, I take that back. That's pretty much what I was focused on.