In A Re-Draft, Paris Johnson At 6 Understandable With 7 Looming 

The decision of the Cardinals to first move back in the 2023 draft from 3 to 12 and then back up to 6 has been a topic of conversation for nearly a year. They are the kind of debates that have no end. But, for the "why did the Cardinals trade back up to 6?" crowd, a recent ESPN re-draft underscored the why.

The re-draft didn't allow trades, so the Cardinals were stuck at No. 3 and, as what had been expected if they had remained there in real life, edge rusher Will Anderson was the pick. And when the re-draft got to No. 7, where the Raiders were slotted, Paris Johnson Jr. was the choice along with this line: "The Raiders were all about drafting Johnson to solidify the right side of the offensive line ... but then the Cardinals thwarted their plans one pick before Las Vegas was on the clock."

Johnson was not going to be there past 7. Now, there are still those who argue that the Cardinals shouldn't have traded back up and given away a pick and just settled for another player -- even another offensive lineman -- at 12. But the Cardinals wanted Johnson, and they knew to get him, they needed to get back in front of the Raiders.

(The Raiders, without Johnson as an option, took edge rusher Tyree Wilson.)