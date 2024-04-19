In Honor Of Pat Tillman At 226, Tillman Scholar To Announce Cardinals Pick

As we reach the 20th anniversary of Pat Tillman's death, it is fitting that he -- and the work of his Foundation -- will be honored during next week's NFL draft.

It so happens the Cardinals own the 226th pick of the draft, which was the selection the franchise spent on Tillman when they chose the then-Arizona State University linebacker in the seventh round in 1998. To mark the moment on the stage in Detroit (where the draft is being held), two Tillman Scholars will be on hand to announce the pick.