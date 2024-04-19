 Skip to main content
In Honor Of Pat Tillman At 226, Tillman Scholar To Announce Cardinals Pick

Late safety, who was killed 20 years ago, was a seventh-round choice

Apr 19, 2024 at 09:56 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

As we reach the 20th anniversary of Pat Tillman's death, it is fitting that he -- and the work of his Foundation -- will be honored during next week's NFL draft.

It so happens the Cardinals own the 226th pick of the draft, which was the selection the franchise spent on Tillman when they chose the then-Arizona State University linebacker in the seventh round in 1998. To mark the moment on the stage in Detroit (where the draft is being held), two Tillman Scholars will be on hand to announce the pick.

Jeremy Glasstetter, an Army veteran, was in the inaugural class of Tillman Scholars back in 2009, and now works for the state of Michigan. Deborah Trimble is a current Tillman Scholar and an Air Force veteran who is earning a medical degree at the University of Michigan.

The preserved Pat Tillman locker in the Dignity Health Training Facility, which includes his draft card from 1998.
The preserved Pat Tillman locker in the Dignity Health Training Facility, which includes his draft card from 1998.

The 226th pick was the choice the Cardinals received in the trade with the Giants for safety Isaiah Simmons. It is -- for now -- the last of the Cards' 11 choices in next week's draft. The Cardinals have six picks in the first 90 selections and seven in the first 104.

The final day of the draft on Saturday the Cardinals have five picks scheduled -- 104 (4th), 138 (5th), 162 (5th), 186 (6th), and 226 (7th).

The draft card handed in when the Cardinals selected Pat Tillman in 1998.
The draft card handed in when the Cardinals selected Pat Tillman in 1998.

