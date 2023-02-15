Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

In The Building, Kyler Murray Rehabs

Quarterback returns to Tempe for first time since knee surgery

Feb 15, 2023 at 10:03 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

The story was Jonathan Gannon was named the new head coach, but under the radar? Kyler Murray was there to say hello. That was emphasized later in the day, when Murray put forth a trio of short Instagram videos of his rehab -- riding a bike, balancing on his injured leg while playing catch, and simply raising the leg up and over and back again.

Murray hasn't spoken on the matter yet. He may be around for the balance of the offseason, he may split his time where he does his rehab. But being in the building now is a significant time to note. I happened to see him Monday morning as well.

Now that the coach is in place, there is no bigger storyline than Murray's rehab and, along with that, the offensive coordinator (and QB coach) that Gannon puts in place to work with Murray. The quarterback situation overall will be fascinating to see play out: Murray's rehab and return timeline, who might play QB (whether it is Colt McCoy or someone else as QB1) in the meantime, and how Murray absorbs the new playbook despite not being able to be on the field this offseason.

With a new coach, the Cardinals are allowed to begin their offseason program the week of April 3. In the meantime, we'll see how much Kyler is around.

Kyler IG workout
courtesy Kyler Murray Instagram

Related Content

news

Flex Games Move To Mondays, And Eventually Thursdays?

Goodell suggests 'Thursday Night Football' could be subject to change

news

Mike Kafka, Lou Anarumo, And Waiting For A Coach

Pick expected from final two, unless a Super candidate emerges

news

Assessing The Cardinals' Top Free Agents-To-Be

Four players make PFF list as well as their estimated price

news

Sean Payton Goes To Broncos As Coaching Vacancies Shrink

DeMeco Ryans tabbed as Texans' choice

news

Salary Cap Jumps Again As 2023 Number Is Set By NFL

Cardinals have about $14.5 million in cap space at early stage

news

A Glimpse Of Kyler Murray's Reconstructed Knee

Quarterback takes to Instagram to display his post-op look

news

An Endorsement Of The Draft Eye Of Dave Sears

Spielman says assistant GM 'as talented of an evaluator' he's known

news

Reports: More Potential Coaching Interviews And Help For GM

Quinn is latest name put out as potential coach

news

The Timeline To Hire A Head Coach, Cardinals Division

Dates have run the gamut over past eight moves

news

Number Three Makes For Intrigue When It Comes To Draft

The next few months will be full of speculation of what Cardinals might do

news

The Future Of DeAndre Hopkins

Some kind of decision will need to be made, as wide receiver seemingly leaves clues

Advertising