In The Building, Kyler Murray Rehabs

The story was Jonathan Gannon was named the new head coach, but under the radar? Kyler Murray was there to say hello. That was emphasized later in the day, when Murray put forth a trio of short Instagram videos of his rehab -- riding a bike, balancing on his injured leg while playing catch, and simply raising the leg up and over and back again.

Murray hasn't spoken on the matter yet. He may be around for the balance of the offseason, he may split his time where he does his rehab. But being in the building now is a significant time to note. I happened to see him Monday morning as well.

Now that the coach is in place, there is no bigger storyline than Murray's rehab and, along with that, the offensive coordinator (and QB coach) that Gannon puts in place to work with Murray. The quarterback situation overall will be fascinating to see play out: Murray's rehab and return timeline, who might play QB (whether it is Colt McCoy or someone else as QB1) in the meantime, and how Murray absorbs the new playbook despite not being able to be on the field this offseason.