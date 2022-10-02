Inactives: No Surprises; All Questionable Players Available

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Rondale Moore is set to make his season debut Sunday in Carolina after missing the first three games with a hamstring injury.
Wide receiver Hollywood Brown (foot) will also play, as will all other players listed as questionable: center Rodney Hudson, kicker Matt Prater, and linebacker Zaven Collins.
Defensive end J.J. Watt had also been listed as questionable, but he tweeted earlier Sunday that even after a heart issue during the week, he was going to play.
The full inactives list:
- WR A.J. Green (knee)
- LB Ezekiel Turner (ankle)
- LB Jesse Luketa
- RB Keaontay Ingram
- LB Myjai Sanders
- OL Lecitus Smith
- DL Rashard Lawrence
For the Panthers, running back Christian McCaffery (thigh) is active after being listed as questionable.