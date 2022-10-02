Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Inactives: No Surprises; All Questionable Players Available

Wide receivers Rondale Moore, Hollywood Brown will play

Oct 02, 2022 at 11:35 AM
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Rondale Moore is set to make his season debut Sunday in Carolina after missing the first three games with a hamstring injury.

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown (foot) will also play, as will all other players listed as questionable: center Rodney Hudson, kicker Matt Prater, and linebacker Zaven Collins.

Defensive end J.J. Watt had also been listed as questionable, but he tweeted earlier Sunday that even after a heart issue during the week, he was going to play.

The full inactives list:

  • WR A.J. Green (knee)
  • LB Ezekiel Turner (ankle)
  • LB Jesse Luketa
  • RB Keaontay Ingram
  • LB Myjai Sanders
  • OL Lecitus Smith
  • DL Rashard Lawrence

For the Panthers, running back Christian McCaffery (thigh) is active after being listed as questionable.

