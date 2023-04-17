Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Jeff Driskel Joins Competition For Cardinals Starting Quarterback

Team now has three veterans at position while Kyler Murray rehabs

Apr 17, 2023
Darren Urban

The Cardinals have added yet another veteran quarterback by signing Jeff Driskel.
When Jonathan Gannon was asked last week about whether there would be a competition between Colt McCoy and David Blough, the Cardinals coach was adamant.

"Everything is a competition," Gannon said.

Monday, the Cardinals officially added another candidate to that mix when they officially announced signing 29-year-old veteran Jeff Driskel to a one-year contract.

Driskel was a teammate of Blough in Detroit in 2019, when current Cardinals assistant GM Dave Sears was also working in the Lions' front office.

In five NFL seasons, Driskel has appeared in 23 games and started 11, including two starts for Houston last season. He has completed 216 of 365 passes for 2,228 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions for a career passer rating of 80.5.

At the NFL owners meetings in March, Gannon was vague whether the Cardinals might add another veteran quarterback. Last week he said McCoy was "ready to go" after some late-season injuries.

"I'm happy where Kyler is at, David as well, so I like where that room is at and where they are going," Gannon said.

McCoy has been Murray's top backup for the past two seasons and figures to be the favorite going into the offseason. But with a new coaching staff, how the depth chart will sort itself out remains a mystery. The Cardinals have their first minicamp April 25-27.

