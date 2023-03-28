Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Gannon: Changes Have Been Made, But Survey Isn't Driving Them

Conversations with players ongoing to improve Cardinals operations

Mar 28, 2023 at 09:56 AM
Jonathan Gannon was asked Tuesday morning about -- in light of the NFLPA survey that came out last month -- changes the Cardinals had made at their facility. Like Gannon had previously, he noted that owner Michael Bidwill had told him (and GM Monti Ossenfort) that he "wanted a fresh set of eyes on everything" and that the Cardinals had made "some big-time changes already."

"I'm not going to get too much into it, but food, weight room, facilities, contracts, Michael has been fantastic," Gannon said. "He came in my office the other day saying he wanted technology (discussed) and graded. We had a couple meetings with the heads of departments and we said 'we need this this and this, we don't need this,' and he's pulled the trigger on all of it.

"Everything I've said that I felt we wanted or needed has come to fruition."

Gannon did acknowledge the team had moved on from long-time head athletic trainer Tom Reed in an organizational decision. "Tom has been awesome, he's done a great job here for the last 15 or so years, but we just felt a change was necessary there," Gannon said.

But Gannon quickly shot down the idea that the NFLPA survey played any role in Reed's departure.

"No. No. I still haven't read the report card so no," Gannon said. "No decision that I make is going to be predicated on a report card or a media story or a narrative out there. I don't do business like that. We'll evaluate things how we want to evaluate things and make changes from there."

Gannon emphasized his decisions -- and those from the team -- are going to come from sitting down and having "honest conversations about everything." He noted that there are things that were made better, and other things that the players insisted on keeping in place because they were done well.

"I can't speak to how that report card came up," Gannon said. "All I can speak to is talking to the players and talking to Michael and Monti, of what we wanted to do to improve our operation standpoint, and we have done that."

